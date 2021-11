(RED BANK, NJ) -- Two River Theater has been selected as a recipient of the coveted 2021 Literacy Landmark Award. The award is being bestowed on the theater for its outstanding contributions to the New Jersey arts community; bringing world class theater, community events and providing arts education to over 55,000 annually. The designation is being awarded by the New Jersey Center for the Book, a state affiliate within the Library of Congress.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 9 DAYS AGO