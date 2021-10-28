Halloween Fiction: Bean & Gone

There is something to be feared about the “alright” album. In some ways, it’s far more hurtful to have your record described as “okay” or “average” than it is to have it labeled “bad” or “incompetent.” There’s some truth to these feelings too. It’s often said that the antithesis of love does not hate, but indifference and this same adage holds about art. We all believe it too. Look around at the conversations being had about music. No one cares to discuss the okay album, the decent album, the 7/10. No, all we want to hear about is the best, the worst, the most disappointing. We need extremes to feel alive. Unfortunately, none of those extremes can be found on Gone to Color’s self-titled record.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO