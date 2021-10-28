CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Halloween Fiction: Bean & Gone

By Zac Cadwalader
sprudge.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt must be four years without coffee by now, Gray thought as they dug their hands further into their coat pockets, shoulders hunched against the wet winter wind. The light was fading into gray as they walked down Massachusetts Avenue, sneaking a glance at where the old Boston Pops building used...

sprudge.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Grab these fun Halloween light-up buckets before they’re gone!

Back in the day, there was only one way to go trick-or-treating on Halloween. You got dressed in your costume, you waited until dusk, you grabbed your pillowcase and you headed out onto the dim-lit streets for 2 hours or until your pillowcase was so heavy that you thought your arm was going to fall off.
SHOPPING
rwuhawksherald.com

Fiction: The Docks

The feel of a cold breeze off the river and the smell of wet concrete stiffening. These are the last two things I remember. The Boss told us to take care of a scum sucker down by the docks. Pete was the only guy I trusted to bring along on a job like this. While we were getting ready, he hits me with the strangest question.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
The Independent

9 best casserole dishes for heart-warming stews, chillis and soups

A great casserole dish is a fast-track to the sort of hearty comfort food everyone loves. Throw in ingredients, transfer the dish to the oven and you’ll soon be sitting down to a steaming chilli, chicken chasseur or rich beef stew.Though casserole dishes can be expensive, the best ones will last a lifetime so it’s an investment worth making. If you’re planning to splash out, it’s worth buying one that works on the hob and in the oven, and it’s a bonus if it looks good enough to bring straight to the table for serving.Size, shape and material are all...
RECIPES
12tomatoes.com

Country Baked Beans by Stephanie Fossum

Stephanie Fossum took second place in our “Sure Thing” Potluck Recipe Contest with her Country Baked Beans recipe. It’s a stellar side dish – sweet and savory, but smoky too. In other words, it’s everything you want baked beans to be!. Stephanie says, “I found a recipe for baked beans...
RECIPES
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Gone to Color – Gone to Color

There is something to be feared about the “alright” album. In some ways, it’s far more hurtful to have your record described as “okay” or “average” than it is to have it labeled “bad” or “incompetent.” There’s some truth to these feelings too. It’s often said that the antithesis of love does not hate, but indifference and this same adage holds about art. We all believe it too. Look around at the conversations being had about music. No one cares to discuss the okay album, the decent album, the 7/10. No, all we want to hear about is the best, the worst, the most disappointing. We need extremes to feel alive. Unfortunately, none of those extremes can be found on Gone to Color’s self-titled record.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Coffee Grinder#Food Drink#The Bean Gone Cafe
sprudge.com

Serve Coffee To The Dead In Necrobarista: Final Pour

When I play a video game on the precedent that coffee will be involved, I look for three things—menu, style, and gameplay. I find that it’s rare for a game to develop the narrative with the same level of passion as the artistic style or vice versa. And centered around coffee? That’s a big ask. Don’t get me wrong; I love cafe builders. They’re fantastic in their own right. But the stuff I really yearn for is intentional graphics coupled with a brilliant story and a killer soundtrack (I’m asking for a lot, I know).
VIDEO GAMES
therecorderonline.com

HES 2021-22 theme of ‘Dog-gone good year’ continues with Halloween treats

Opal the dalmation puppy helped give out treats for Halloween with her parents, Tabitha and Keith Ulmer, on Sunday. (Photo courtesy the Ulmers) Friday, Highland Elementary School students dressed up like puppy dogs to go along with the 2021-22 theme, “No bones about it – it’s going to be a dog-gone good year.” The elementary students visited the middle and high school end of the building to collect candy and vote for the bestdecorated door. Here, seventh-graders Jack Herold and Ariel Stone...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
POPSUGAR

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone wants a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.
FOOD & DRINKS
Only In Indiana

6 Of The Coolest, Most Unusual Places To Dine In Indiana

Sometimes, you crave something a little different. Sometimes, the standard western-themed steakhouse or Asian-fusion joint just isn’t enough to tickle our sense of adventure – and that’s fine! Luckily for those of us in the Hoosier State, there are plentiful unique or otherwise unusual places to sit down and grab a bite. Here is a […] The post 6 Of The Coolest, Most Unusual Places To Dine In Indiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

The Funny Reason 'Beans' Is Trending On Twitter

Beans are an incredibly versatile and healthy food option that can be easily added to your diet. According to Healthline, beans don't get as much love as they should. Did you know that they can be a good source of protein, especially for vegetarians? What's more, they're known to be really good for health and have numerous benefits, such as keeping your cholesterol levels in check and lowering blood sugar levels.
INTERNET
Only In Indiana

The Romantic Indiana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Fall Weekend

Here at OnlyInYourState, we’ve covered a lot of adorable bed and breakfasts. From mom-and-pop stops to rest your weary head to boutique, hyper-chic glamping spots, we know our stuff when it comes to cute, unique, or otherwise interesting places to stay. So, believe us when we tell you that this little place we’ve found might […] The post The Romantic Indiana Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Fall Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
TrendHunter.com

Sugarless Jelly Bean Gums

The Jelly Belly Sugar-Free Gum is being launched by the Jelly Belly Candy Co. to provide consumers with a way to enjoy the flavor of the namesake candies with an easier method of enjoying their sweet flavor. The gums are launching in four flavor options to choose from including Very...
FOOD & DRINKS
alive.com

Bean Stuffed Zucchini with Cheesy Sauce

This plant-only recipe may look like it required a lot of fuss, but it comes together easily. Tender zucchini is loaded with a hearty and satisfying bean mixture and then finished off with a drizzle of cheesy tasting sauce. What’s nutritional yeast?. Not to be confused with brewer’s yeast or...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy