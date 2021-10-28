‘You’ season three intrigues viewers ‘You’ season three intrigues viewers

Another Life's season two finale recently landed on the streaming service – leading fans to ask the same question: just when are we getting season three?!. Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed about the future of the show just yet from showrunners or Netflix, but it is no cause for concern. While Netflix's major hits like Stranger Things and You might get instantly renewed, the streaming platform usually waits for several months to look at the show's popularity and audience reach before deciding on its future – so watch this space!

