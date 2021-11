Forget Wonderland. The theatrical thriller "Alice in Slasherland" is set to frighten the bejesus out of audiences at Centenary Stage Company November 4-8. The play by Qui Nguyen is a send-up meant to delight horror fans, but also gets in a few genuine scares. Join Jesse and Dave at rehearsal and Hackettstown as they talk to the cast and director about this spooky show that might just scare up a few laughs as well.

