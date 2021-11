This is the first in a series of opinion pieces about ways to begin reimagining education in the 21st and 22nd centuries. The purpose of this exercise is to jog the minds of those reading, and to begin launching some questions for further study and review. These essays are the general reflections of an alumnus of this college and this newspaper. They, however, remain my views and mine alone. In some cases, the views offered in this series likely differ from policy I would enact if I myself were writing the rules. That seems natural to me. The desire here is for spirited inquiry, discussion, and debate.

EDUCATION ・ 12 HOURS AGO