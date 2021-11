The latest on U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:PARIS — French astronaut Thomas Pesquet used a video call from space to describe the view from the International Space Station of global warming's repercussions.Pesquet told French President Emmanuel Macron during the call on Thursday that the space station's portholes revealed the haunting fragility of humanity’s only home.“We see the pollution of rivers, atmospheric pollution, things like that," the astronaut said. "What really shocked me on this mission were extreme weather or climate phenomena.” “We saw entire regions burning from the space station, in Canada, in California,” he continued. “We saw all...

