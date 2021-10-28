CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NH State Trooper Killed After Tractor Trailer Hits Cruiser on I-95

By PAULA TRACY, InDepthNH.org
 6 days ago
CONCORD – New Hampshire has lost a veteran state trooper in the line of duty. Staff Sgt. Jesse E. Sherrill was killed in an accident that is being investigated on Route 95 early Thursday morning. The crash occurred about 12:33 a.m. between the cruiser and a tractor-trailer with a...

