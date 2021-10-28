NH State Trooper Killed After Tractor Trailer Hits Cruiser on I-95

On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, DHHS announced 528 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Tuesday, November 2. Today’s results include 335 people who tested positive by PCR test and 193 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 49 new cases from Friday, October 29 (20 by PCR and 29 by antigen test) for a new total of 734; an additional 44 new cases from Saturday, October 30 (30 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 730; an additional 13 new cases from Sunday, October 31 (13 by PCR and 0 by antigen test) for a new total of 350; and an additional 27 new cases from Monday, November 1 (19 by PCR and 8 by antigen test) for a new total of 368. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,089 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

