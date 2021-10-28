NH State Trooper Killed After Tractor Trailer Hits Cruiser on I-95

On Friday, October 15, 2021, DHHS announced 588 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Thursday, October 14. Today’s results include 401 people who tested positive by PCR test and 187 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced an additional 22 new cases from Saturday, October 9 (8 by PCR and 14 by antigen test) for a new total of 632; an additional 10 new cases from Sunday, October 10 (7 by PCR and 3 by antigen test) for a new total of 264; an additional 25 new cases from Tuesday, October 12 (4 by PCR and 21 by antigen test) for a new total of 546; and an additional 21 new cases from Wednesday, October 13 (10 by PCR and 11 by antigen test) for a new total of 641. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 4,655 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
