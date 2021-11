Who exactly did He come for? He tells us He came for the hungry. Have you ever been hungry? Sure, hungry for food. But what else have you hungered for? Love? Acceptance? Happiness? Then He came for you. He came for all the starving, the anxious, empty, famished and unfilled. He came for anyone who’s ever felt weak or hollow or faint. He came for the unfed, the undernourished, the ones yearning and pining and wishing for more. For the ones who’ve never felt good enough, or smart enough, or pretty enough, or just, enough. He came to feed you with Himself.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO