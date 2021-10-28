Mavericks odds: How to bet the Dallas vs San Antonio game

Dallas Mavericks vs. Atlanta Hawks Matchup Preview (10/21/21) This matchup is less of a rivalry and more of a showdown between two of the youngest, brightest stars in the NBA: Luka Doncic and Trae Young. There was a trade on draft night between the two teams, and people cannot help but wonder what it would look like if the players were on each other’s teams. Regardless, both players will be All-Stars far into the future, and this will be another glimpse of what we can continue to expect from these two. Neither team is dealing with significant injuries, so we should see both units at full power. Each team looks similar to last season as they didn’t make too many changes. The Hawks locked in John Collins and Trae Young to extension, while the Mavs did the same with Luka Doncic.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO