The Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels will feature a highly-anticipated team-up of Marvel heroines (Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan), but what villain will they be up against? A new rumor may shine some light on that... but this "reveal" only leads to some bigger questions. Actress Zawe Ashton was cast as a villain in The Marvels, and this latest rumor claims to know exactly who she is playing: Kree General Ael-Dan. As stated, that character name is going to generate a lot of questions from confused Marvel fans, as Ael-Dan would be a pretty obscure character for Marvel Studios to draw upon for this blockbuster sequel.

COMICS ・ 7 DAYS AGO