Colorado Springs Airport Traffic Continues to Increase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) began the fall travel season with an increase in enplanements and seats, exceeding 2019 volumes. In the month of September 2021, 93,421 passengers were enplaned, representing a 24.4 percent increase from September 2019. Total passengers increased by 24.2 percent from 2019 with 186,287 passengers who traveled through the terminal in September.

Increased capacity contributed to 129,575 seats in the market – a 38.7 percent increase from September 2019. The increase is attributed to the addition of Southwest Airlines’ five, nonstop markets in March of this year and other carriers’ growth, including using larger aircrafts. The latest route added to the COS nonstop schedule is Frontier Airlines’ direct flight to Orlando (MCO). The service will begin November 5, 2021 and is available for booking now.

The average load factor for all five carriers was 72.1 percent, down 8.3 percent from September 2019. Including through passengers, COS saw an average 74.7 percent load factor.

With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least 90 minutes prior to their flight departure. Additionally, the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to January 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.