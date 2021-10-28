CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Airport Traffic Continues to Increase

Colorado Springs, Colorado
Colorado Springs, Colorado
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Colorado Springs Airport (COS) began the fall travel season with an increase in enplanements and seats, exceeding 2019 volumes. In the month of September 2021, 93,421 passengers were enplaned, representing a 24.4 percent increase from September 2019. Total passengers increased by 24.2 percent from 2019 with 186,287 passengers who traveled through the terminal in September.

Increased capacity contributed to 129,575 seats in the market – a 38.7 percent increase from September 2019. The increase is attributed to the addition of Southwest Airlines’ five, nonstop markets in March of this year and other carriers’ growth, including using larger aircrafts. The latest route added to the COS nonstop schedule is Frontier Airlines’ direct flight to Orlando (MCO). The service will begin November 5, 2021 and is available for booking now.

The average load factor for all five carriers was 72.1 percent, down 8.3 percent from September 2019. Including through passengers, COS saw an average 74.7 percent load factor.

With the increase in traffic, travelers are reminded to arrive at the TSA checkpoint at least 90 minutes prior to their flight departure. Additionally, the federal mask mandate is still in effect and has been extended to January 18, 2022. Masks are required inside all areas of the airport and on all aircraft.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, CBS Sports reports. Rodgers' positive test, per CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora, comes after the team's practice squad quarterback Kurt Benkert also contracted the virus. Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the Packers roster.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
Fox News

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Jurors see videos showing violent unrest, moments leading up to fatal shooting

Day two of proceedings in the trial for Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Wednesday consisted largely of video showing the unrest and the events that led to the moments he was seen fatally shooting two men and wounding a third last year – including footage of a man chasing Rittenhouse and throwing a bag at him before being mortally wounded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Springs Airport#Tsa#Cos#Enplaned#Southwest Airlines#Frontier Airlines#Mco
Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado

143
Followers
307
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

The City of Colorado Springs is the Home Rule Municipality that is the county seat and the most populous municipality of El Paso County, Colorado, United States. Colorado Springs is the second most populous city and the most extensive city in the State of Colorado. It is the principal city of the Colorado Springs, CO Metropolitan Statistical Area and is the second most prominent city of the Front Range Urban Corridor. It is located in east central Colorado, on Fountain Creek, 60 miles (97 km) south of Denver. At 6,035 feet (1,839 m) the city stands over 1 mile (1.6 km) above sea level, though some areas are significantly higher and lower. Colorado Springs is near the base of Pikes Peak, which rises 14,115 feet (4,302 m) above sea level on the eastern edge of the Southern Rocky Mountains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy