Spoon’s ‘The Hardest Cut’ Is, As the Name Suggests, One of Spoon’s Hardest Cuts

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-five years on, Spoon is still keeping things fresh. The band’s most recent new album, 2017’s Hot Thoughts, found the Texas rockers digging into dance music and electronics; before that, 2014’s career-high They Want My...

Spoon announce ‘Lucifer on the Sofa’, share horror film “The Hardest Cut” video

Spoon have announced Lucifer on the Sofa, the band's 10th album, which will be out February 11 via Matador. It's the first album they've made in Austin in over a decade, and the band describe it as their most rock n' roll record to date. Britt Daniel goes on to say it's "the sound of classic rock as written by a guy who never did get Eric Clapton.” The album was co-produced by the band and Mark Rankin (Adele, Queens of the Stone Age) and features contributions from Dave Fridmann and Justin Raisen.
