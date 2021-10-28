CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Metroid Dread - Discover the Hunter Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn more about Samus in this latest trailer for...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Metroid Dread Review: Samus Returns in One of the Year's Best Games

Nintendo's Metroid franchise has long been known for its high quality. While the series has had a couple of missteps over the last 35 years, games like Super Metroid and Metroid Prime are regarded as some of the greatest of all time. Metroid Dread is the first game in the franchise to appear on Nintendo Switch, and fans of the platform will be happy to know that it continues the proud tradition of the series by delivering one of the console's must-own titles and an experience that easily ranks among the best in the Metroid series.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Metroid Dread: Early Morph Ball Bombs sequence break guide

Metroid Dread might seem restrictive in the way it lets you explore Planet ZDR, but there are actually multiple opportunities to break the main sequence and get some early weapons and items. In fact, doing so is required if you want to insta-kill Kraid, and you’ll need the Bomb ability for that. If you’re interested in pulling that off, this guide will show you how to do it.
VIDEO GAMES
case.edu

“Metroid Dread” revives the legendary series for a final outing

It’s been 19 years since the last main-line entry in the “Metroid” series. Nineteen long years. Most of us students here at Case Western Reserve University cannot even remember 2002, when “Metroid Fusion” came out for the Game Boy Advance. For such an influential series to have taken such an extended hiatus is quite the tragedy, but now bounty hunter Samus Aran is back for another thrilling and suspenseful adventure on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunter#Bounty Hunter#Galaxy
nintendosoup.com

Metroid Dread Version 1.0.1 Now Live, Fixes Crash Error Bug

Nintendo has released its first patch for . The patch brings the game up to Version 1.0.1, and fixes the previously discovered bug that would cause the game to crash if certain conditions were met. It also notes that “several other issues” were fixed to “improve the overall gameplay experience”.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Metroid Dread laid the groundwork for a perfect Metroid Fusion remake

Following the remakes of the first two Metroid titles, 2004’s Zero Mission and 2017’s Samus Returns, Super Metroid seems like it would be a perfect choice for the third remake, should Nintendo have an interest in pursuing another one after Metroid Dread. After all, it’s the next 2D entry in line for a makeover, and it’s arguably the most iconic and beloved installment in the entire franchise. However, 2002’s Metroid Fusion has some strikingly unusual structure and ideas that Dread subsequently altered and expanded upon, and applying that evolution of design back to Fusion could make for a perfect remake opportunity.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GotGame

Review | Metroid Dread

Despite being one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises, the company hasn’t released many games in the Metroid series. After the failure of Other M, it seems the fate of the series will remain dormant for long. Thankfully at E3 this year, Nintendo delighted may fans with the sudden announcement of Metroid Dread. A title rumored to be in development since 2006. Moreover, Dread is the first new 2D title in the series since Fusion in 2002. MercuryStream, makers of the great Samus Return remake on the 3DS, are behind this new installment. Not only did they fix all the issues with their original release, they crafted a game well worth of the series’ legacy.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Darkest Dungeon 2 Early Access Review

When Darkest Dungeon was first released in early access in 2015, it was a minor miracle. The tension-filled roguelike-ish design, the stress system on top of a Lovecraftian horror setting, and especially the sound, amazingly atmospheric narrator, and music combined to create an instant classic of a tactical role-playing game that was then refined into an outstanding and distinctive final version a year later. It’s a tough act to follow, but Red Hook Games has given it a worthy shot with the early access launch of Darkest Dungeon 2. The good news is that this sequel has a different enough structure and technical improvements that it more than justifies its existence, taking the original formula into surprisingly new directions instead of simple additions we often see in follow ups. The less good news is that there are some pretty significant tweaks that seem necessary before it can really hold a torch to the original.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Wiki Guide

There is a total of 18 playable characters in Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles. However, only 12 of them can be considered completely different characters — the "Academy" fighters feel more like a character "skin" with small changes. Follow IGN's individual character guides to know more about each character, including...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Marvel's Avengers Removes Purchasable XP Boosters from the In-Game Marketplace

Crystal Dynamics has announced that it will be removing Hero's Catalysts and Fragment Extractors from the Marvel's Avengers in-game marketplace. The game's official Twitter account laid out the reasoning. "We apologize for not responding sooner to your concerns about the addition of paid consumables in the Marketplace,” said the statement....
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - Legendary Pack 2 Release Trailer

Check out the trailer for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 legendary pack 2, featuring new content such as three new missions, four new parallel quests, ten new skills, and more. You can also expect four new playable characters including Jiren (Full Power), Gogeta (DB Super), Caulifla (Super Saiyan 2) and Kale (Super Saiyan 2). Additionally, a free update is also coming, featuring new raid quests, new ultimate skills, dual ultimate attacks, and more. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2's legendary pack 2 DLC launches on November 5, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Is a Quake Reboot Bethesda’s Next Big Xbox-Exclusive FPS? - Unlocked 518

Is id Software moving onto Quake after Doom? Job postings suggest that might be the case, and we discuss what we'd like to see out of what would be Xbox's next major exclusive first-person shooter. Plus: Miranda and Ryan tell you about their visit to 343 Industries to play Halo Infinite, Sega and Microsoft forge a new partnership, and more!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How-To Guides

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is filled with plenty of well-hidden secrets and series-first mechanics. While that makes for one of the most compelling Grand Theft Auto games to date, it can also be overwhelming, especially for new players booting up Rockstar's iconic open-world for the first time. Luckily, IGN's slate of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas How-To Guides are here to help you make heads and tails of CJ's adventures through Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy