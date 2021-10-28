Apex Legends - Meet Ash: Character Trailer

Apex Legends never disappoints with its teasers, trailers, and previews, and Season 11 is no exception. The cinematic launch trailer for the new season went live on October 21 and gave viewers a half fun and quirky, half dangerous and creepy storyline, following Mirage, as usual. What Mirage wanted to be a fun vacation on a beautiful tropical island, turned into a vicious battle against the wildlife and other Legends. This trailer was the first time that players got a proper showcase of the new map and Legend.
