Apex Legends - Meet Ash: Character Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAsh takes the spotlight in this latest trailer for...

www.ign.com

gamepur.com

Apex Legends Season 11: Escape launch trailer shows off new Legend Ash and new island map

Apex Legends never disappoints with its teasers, trailers, and previews, and Season 11 is no exception. The cinematic launch trailer for the new season went live on October 21 and gave viewers a half fun and quirky, half dangerous and creepy storyline, following Mirage, as usual. What Mirage wanted to be a fun vacation on a beautiful tropical island, turned into a vicious battle against the wildlife and other Legends. This trailer was the first time that players got a proper showcase of the new map and Legend.
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Escape Trailer Reveals Everything Coming to Season 11

The Apex Legends Escape Trailer was definitely an interesting one and players will be wanting to know what is actually revealed. With Apex Legends Season 11 on the horizon, not only will a new Legend be joining the fray but, it looks like something else that players have been asking for could make its way as well. Here is a look at everything that was seen in the Apex Legends Escape Trailer.
gamepolar.com

Apex Legends “Escape” Trailer Teases Titanfall 2 Villain Ash and a Harmful Tropical Map

Respawn loves teasing gamers with bits and items of Titanfall content material in Apex Legends, nevertheless it appears the upcoming “Escape” season will likely be going all out. The season’s new Legend is the robotic murderer Ash, who beforehand served as one of many villains of Titanfall 2. This isn’t the primary time we’ve seen Ash in Apex Legends, as she later grew to become the overseer and announcer for the sport’s Arenas mode, however her turning into a full-on playable character is unquestionably probably the most important Titanfall/Apex crossover up to now.
dexerto.com

ImperialHal believes “insane” Ash spells disaster for Octane in Apex Legends

TSM’s Apex Legends star Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen believes Ash’s arrival in Season 11 is bad news for Octane as the Titanfall character is likely to replace the adrenaline junkie. After months of speculation and teasers, Titanfall’s villainous Ash was finally confirmed as the newest character coming to Apex Legends as...
#Apex Legends
vgr.com

What to Expect From New Legend Ash in Apex Legends: Escape

First introduced as a villain and member of the Apex Predators in Titanfall 2, robotic mercenary Ash is now set to make her debut as a playable character in Escape, the next upcoming season of Apex Legends. Ash is a highly mobile killer whose playstyle suits target assassination, marking, pinning, and then eliminating enemies.
altchar.com

Apex Legends: Escape gets launch trailer, gameplay video to follow

Apex Legends' upcoming season titled "Escape" just got a brand-new four-minute-long trailer showcasing the new Legend, the Outlands and a glimpse of the C.A.R. SMG. According to season 11's page on the official website, "Ash is done just overseeing the games: she's ready to win them and prove she's the Apex Predator." We didn't have any additional information about how the new Legend will actually feel to play but now we have some idea about her utility in the fight. We were able to glean a couple of Ash's signature moves from the trailer:
Gamespot

Apex Legends Trailer Shows Off Upcoming Map's Tropical Features

Apex Legends' newest map is going to be the game's equivalent of an anime beach episode, but with more guns and some terrifying wildlife. A new trailer for the game's upcoming season, Escape, shows off the beaches, jungles, and strange features of Outlands, the upcoming map for Apex Legends. The...
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Leak Apparently Reveals Ash's Class Type, Abilities

A screenshot of Ash in the legend selection screen seems to have revealed major details about the character ahead of Apex Legends Season 11's official launch. Despite having yet to be officially announced by Respawn Entertainment, it appears Ash will be an offensive type legend, as well as have some devastating skills for aggressive players.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends’ season 11 gameplay trailer will premiere on Oct. 25

Players are about to get a deeper look at Apex Legends’ season 11 in the gameplay reveal trailer. At the end of today’s Escape launch trailer, which revealed the first cinematic look at new legend Ash in action, developer Respawn provided a date for the gameplay reveal trailer: next Monday, Oct. 25. While the launch trailer was more of an extended cinematic, the gameplay reveal trailer will more likely include actual details about season 11’s new features and changes.
gamepolar.com

Apex Legends Escape Gameplay Trailer Reveals Off New Legend Ash and the Storm Level Map

Final week Respawn teased the contents of Apex Legends’ upcoming “Escape” season, together with new Titanfall crossover Legend Ash, and now they’ve offered some actual gameplay. The footage gives a take a look at the brand new Storm Level map, a tropical island brimming with hazard together with large spiders and dinosaur-like monsters, in addition to Ash’s portal and electrical tether skills. Try the Apex Legends gameplay trailer, beneath.
wmleader.com

Apex Legends Escape preview: New Legend Ash, and the game’s largest map

That approach is seen most within Storm Point’s most noteworthy feature, the new Gravity Cannon flinging players practically from one end of the game’s largest map to another. The cannon, level designer Rodney Reece told The Madison Leader Gazette, adapts to the ways players had been using Apex Legends’ redeploy balloons to get the drop on their opponents. Not necessarily to nerf or squelch a meta tactic, he said, but to enhance developer intentions going all the way back to Apex Legends’ original design.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends devs want players to name Ash’s pet rat

Season 11 of Apex Legends is almost upon us, and while many players are eagerly awaiting new legend Ash, others are more taken by her pet rat – and the devs want fans to name it. When the next season of Apex Legends debuts on November 2, players will be...
NME

‘Apex Legends’ trailer introduces new map Storm Point

Respawn has released a new gameplay trailer showing the next map coming to Apex Legends: A tropical island called Storm Point. The latest Apex Legends trailer gives fans a first look at the next season of Apex in action. A significant focus of the trailer is the new map, Storm Point. This map is a tropical island with old rusted buildings and an electrical storm looming overhead. The new map also sees the return of the Trident hoverbike from the Olympus map. There is also a new way to traverse the map, with Halo style cannons that can throw players across the island.
Twinfinite

Apex Legends Lists Ash’s Abilities in New Character Trailer

Apex Legends Season 11: Escape is going live on Nov. 2, so Respawn is pushing the trailer rollout into overdrive at this point. And if you’re a longtime Apex fan, you know the drill. This trailer gives us a detailed look at what new Legend, Ash, will be bringing to Apex Legends in terms of abilities and skills.
