Watching the Oct. 12 matchup between the Waconia girls soccer team and Eden Prairie, it would be easy to think the Wildcats would come out victorious. Waconia had the ball for most of the game, threw attack after attack at the net, but when all was said and done, the ‘Cats were on the wrong side of a 2-1 overtime loss.

WACONIA, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO