Q3 2020 Recap: Parolees near Illinois ZIP code 60409 convicted of drug crimes

The Oklahoma Supreme Court voted to temporarily block three laws that placed restrictions on abortion and that were set to take effect in the state on Nov. 1. "The Oklahoma Supreme Court recognized that these laws would cause irreparable harm to Oklahomans," Center for Reproductive Rights President and CEO Nancy Northup said Monday . "All of these laws have the same goal: to make it harder to get an abortion in Oklahoma. We will continue to fight in court to ensure these laws are struck down for good. Politicians should not be meddling in the private health decisions of Oklahomans."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO