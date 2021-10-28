Q3 2020 Recap: Parolees near Illinois ZIP code 60409 convicted of drug crimes

There is a bumper sticker slogan that’s popular among gun advocates: My rights don’t end where your feelings begin. You’ll find it at shooting ranges, Trump rallies, and all over Etsy, where it’s emblazoned on t-shirts, coffee mugs, lawn signs, and face masks. At the Supreme Court on Monday, Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone argued the opposite: Texans should not be allowed to exercise their constitutionally protected right to an abortion, he explained, because doing so might hurt someone’s feelings.
Over three hours, lawyers representing abortion providers, the state of Texas, and the federal government volleyed with the nine justices over...
