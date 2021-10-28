CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Concert Review: Kevin Costner at the Ryman, ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 & Family

By Caroline Bynum
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aek2L_0cfVE28C00

There is something calming, yet eerie in the moments waiting for the main act to take the stage. A palpable anticipation in the air, the dawn of a shared experience amongst strangers.

The band begins. An encore follows a well-earned standing ovation. Afterward, that same feeling returns as swarms of strangers now bonded by a singular setlist shuffle out.

Of course, that nearly unexplainable emotion reaches a new level when said-concert occurs in the Ryman Auditorium.

My first visit to the Ryman was two days after moving to Nashville. It was New Year’s Eve and, not yet knowing anyone in my new city, I headed to the Mother Church alone to watch Old Crow Medicine Show ring in 2021. While the fresh feeling of a new year in a new place may have skewed my opinion, I strongly believe the Ryman leaves you with an overwhelming sense of renewal every time you attend. A show at the Ryman signifies a new chapter while honoring our past storylines. A new start marked with a harmonica solo and the tapping of a foot.

On Tuesday night, as I “hi-yes-excuse-me’d” my way to my spot in the pew and waited for Kevin Costner and the Modern West to take the stage, I felt that eerie feeling. That nervous excitement waiting for the show to begin. Kinda like that feeling we have felt since the third season of Yellowstone left us with dropped jaws and plenty of questions.

The lights went dim and smoke filled the Mother Church.

Family Connection

A resounding, “If you build it, he will come” filled the sold-out venue.

Field of Dreams was one of my grandfather’s favorite movies. Ever. It is now my uncle’s favorite movie (along with The Shawshank Redemption, of course).

My point is this: Begin a concert with a smokey room and a quote I’ve known like scripture since I was little, and I am locked in. I won’t be leaving my seat to go to the restroom or get another Jack and Coke. You’ve got my attention.

The start of the concert wasn’t the only tie to family throughout the night, though. I should’ve known going to a concert featuring my grandmother’s celebrity crush was going to have me missing home, but this was more than I expected.

Just as I was snapping a photo of the band’s backdrop, a painting of a tree that looked damn near identical to the artwork that hung across from my place at the dinner table growing up, he began introducing the next song. I couldn’t help but laugh out loud.

“This world is hard on everybody and there are no easy rides,” Kevin Costner said. “If you are lucky enough to have a partner, a sweetheart, a wife or husband, someone you can look over and count on – and I hope if you don’t have that person, you find that person. But don’t hurry too much.” (Amen to that. Thank you, Mr. Dutton)

“When you have those hard times, this song is about being able to say to that person something that they may desperately need to hear. It’s really honest. You look at them and you say ‘I can’t do this without you’ and really mean it.”

He began to sing an unreleased song titled “Can’t Do This Without You.”

Sure, this song rings true to nearly anyone who has found their person. But the chorus, which goes “I can’t do this without you, you know it’s true” was far too close to a text I received last week for me to ignore the irony.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LQj2U_0cfVE28C00
Sorry to expose you, Mom.

So I laughed, thinking about how happy I am that my parents found their person in each other and how I couldn’t do any of the things I do without them.

Modern Costner

Of course, there were other things that reminded me of my family on Tuesday night. Kevin Costner’s dance moves, which my grandma cited as one of the reasons she loves him. His “khaki-colored jeans”: A garment my mom is begging my dad to buy because John Dutton rocks them so well.

Those surrounding me in the pews surely had similar moments. Times of reflection or laughter or appreciation carved the communal experience into 2,362 original stories.

As the show comes to a close, that eerie, hushed feeling returns. Anticipation for what is to come, questions about how things ended, demands for justice to be served. Though, now, we begin the next chapter with a new view, enlightened by the harmonies of the last two hours.

As the bunkhouse brands its members, the moments of Tuesday’s concert have similarly been stamped onto me. An unsaid vow was made to my fellow concert-goers, people eager to know the Duttons’ fates, and those just trying to make it through one more Long Hot Night.

Kevin Costner and the Modern West’s show perfectly crafted a recap of our series so far, narrated by song and a hefty dose of nostalgia. An unmentioned head nod to all of us Outsiders; a branded Y signifying renewal and the start of a new season.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Teeter Actress Jen Landon Says the Payback the Duttons Will Get Is ‘Incomparable’

In Season 3 of “Yellowstone,” Jen Landon’s character, Teeter, got a taste of how the Dutton Ranch does revenge. After she and Colby (Denim Richards) got attacked in a river, the ranch hands banded together to torture and kill the man responsible for the attack, Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland). Of course, that show of solidarity was not without a price: first Teeter and several of the other ranch hands had to get branded to prove their devotion to the Dutton Ranch.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Does Newest Teaser Reveal More Major Deaths to Come in Season 4?

“Yellowstone” has released a new teaser, and it offers new sneak peeks into Season 4 of the hit Paramount Network series. In it, we see John Dutton (Kevin Costner), bloodied and exhausted, collapsing on the roadside. We see police vehicles screeching down a street. We see a shaking hand holding a cigarette. Then we catch a glimpse of Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) standing on the Dutton Ranch, dazed, his face bloodied, his shirt untucked. We also see Mia (Eden Brolin) sobbing over Jimmy’s (Jefferson White) unconscious form.
TV SERIES
929nin.com

Did You Know Michael Landon’s Daughter Stars in ‘Yellowstone’?

Yellowstone has turned into a television phenomenon over the past three seasons. The modern-day Western starring Kevin Costner is the most-watched cable show on television, but many fans probably don't know that one of the characters is played by the daughter of TV icon Michael Landon. The Bonanza, Little House...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
B105

The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 4 Spoiler That Everyone Missed

As Season 4 of Yellowstone approaches (Nov. 7, Paramount Network), fans are anxious to find out who shot John Dutton, bombed Beth Dutton and attacked Kayce Dutton. No shortage of fan theories abound, but the answer may be obvious. Many have leaned into a multiple attackers theory, because no one...
TV SERIES
TVShowsAce

‘Yellowstone’ Season 4: Premiere Date, What To Expect

Three seasons later and Yellowstone’s popularity continues to climb. The drama follows the Dutton family. At the head of the table is John Dutton, the father. For over thirty years, he’s maintained the family ranch. Kevin Costner produces and stars in this semi-Western drama. Recap of Yellowstone Seasons 1-3 Currently,...
TV SERIES
cowboysindians.com

Meet Two New Yellowstone Cast Members Joining Season 4

Season 4 of Yellowstone will bring some new faces to our screens. With the Season 3 finale cliffhanger, we can only hope to see our favorite Yellowstone cast members on screen again in the next season. Did all the Duttons survive? What about Jimmy? And although we couldn't get any spoilers from our November/December cover story interview with Cole Hauser, he did share this with our senior writer, Joe Leydon:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#At The Ryman#The Mother Church#Coke
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner Responds to Show’s Post Asking if John Dutton Will Survive

“Yellowstone” star and executive producer Kevin Costner is throwing a pivotal question out to his followers on Twitter. On Monday, @Yellowstone wondered, “Will Beth and John survive the attacks against them?”. “What do you think?” the Oscar winner asked his 294,800 followers. ‘Yellowstone’ Star Gets Emphatic Responses. As “Yellowstone” fans...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Talks Co-Writing Music with ‘Incredible Songwriter’ Daughter

The multi-talented Yellowstone legend has passed his gifts onto his daughters, with Lily Costner appearing on their new album with a co-writing credit. “My function in the band is I break all the ties… Hopefully, that means the cream gets to the top,” Costner begins for his exclusive post-Ryman interview for EXTRA. He’s just finished up an incredible live performance at the Mother Church of Music in Nashville, Tennessee with his band: Kevin Costner and the Modern West.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Losing Their Minds With Season 4 Only Days Away

“Yellowstone” fans tend to be a dedicated lot. And by the time “Yellowstone” became the top drama on cable last season, it had amassed a lot of fans. Now those fans are basically losing their minds with excitement as the long-awaited Season 4 premiere at last draws near. It’s due out Sunday, Nov. 7 – less than one week away.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: The Harder They Fall, Yellowstone Season 4

It's a yeehaw kind of week. The best shows and movies to watch this week are led by Jeymes Samuel's stylish cowboy heist movie The Harder They Fall, debuting Wednesday on Netflix, and the mega-hit neo-Western Yellowstone, back for its fourth season Sunday on Paramount Network. If you don't want to break out your cowboy boots, you've got other options, starting on Monday with the British import Dalgliesh. Later in the week, there's the premiere of Dickinson's final season, the Tom Hanks drama Finch, and the Dexter revival New Blood.
NFL
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Opens Up About Stresses of Touring on the Road

As if he didn’t already have enough on his plate, “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner recently kicked off a tour with his band. Kevin Costner and Modern West were in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this week to play the Ryman Auditorium. While in the Music City, he took a few minutes to share his thoughts on the upcoming new “Yellowstone” season. He also opens up on the difficulties of being part of a touring band. There aren’t many things Kevin Costner cannot do — but being in two places at one time is one of them. How does the Hollywood icon fit it all into his already busy schedule? He opens up about life on the road in the recent interview with Extra.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Will Season 4 Have Room for Romance?

The premiere of the fourth season of “Yellowstone” is just around the corner and fans are wondering if romance will be in the air. Not unlike a kid waiting for Christmas to come, “Yellowstone” fans are counting the days their favorite show returns. There is a great deal of mystery surrounding the fourth and latest season as we’ve only been given small hints on possible storylines. One of the more overlooked parts of the show is the romance angle. No, “Yellowstone” won’t be confused for a romance novel anytime soon but is an important aspect of the show. There are numerous romantic pairings on “Yellowstone” at varying points in their relationship.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

279K+
Followers
28K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy