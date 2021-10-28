CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Buck won't call Week 8 Saints-Bucs 'America's Game of the Week' on FOX

By John Sigler
 6 days ago
One of the most prominent voices in American sports broadcasts won’t be available when the New Orleans Saints kick off with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Oct. 31. Joe Buck is tied up with another engagement this weekend — Games 3, 4, and 5 of the MLB World Series between the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves.

So Buck will be replaced by Joe Davis in the booth with Troy Aikman for FOX Sports’ “America’s Game of the Week” feature, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi reporting from the sidelines on Halloween. The game is scheduled for a 3:25 p.m. CT opening whistle.

Here’s this week’s broadcast map from 506sports.com, with the markets in red receiving the Saints-Buccaneers kickoff (while those areas in blue will get the Washington-Broncos game):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bS7xn_0cfVDsXa00

