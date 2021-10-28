Boys soccer county championship game cancelled to the dismay of the team

Not since the 2009 soccer season has CSS been represented in the 2A Colorado state soccer playoffs. So, it’s a big deal that this year’s 7-8 squad will be competing on Friday as the top 16-ranked teams battle it out for a state title. As the #15 seed, CSS will play at #2 Lotus School For Excellence located at 11001 E. Alameda Ave. in Aurora, CO, for a 3:30 p.m. tip-off. CSS will celebrate with an official “send-off” on the quad at 12:45 p.m. Friday as the team departs for the game. Also, a fan van for US students who have a free block for the final class of the day will depart CSS at 2:45 for Aurora. Please see Mia Chavez or Coach Vaughan to reserve one of the 13 seats.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO