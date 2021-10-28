Students drop from Honors to On-Level Precalculus

Kaden is the son of Daren and Tiffany Slater. High school activities include basketball, baseball, football, student council, 4-H, FFA, class officer, One Act cast member, Superintendent's Leadership Class, Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA), Business Professionals of America (BPA), National Technical Honor Society, Oklahoma Honor Society and National Honor Society. Activities outside of school are American Farmers and Ranchers (AFR), Northwest Oklahoma Show Pig Circuit (NWOSPC) and MVP Baseball. Kaden is employed with his grandparents and Poe Livestock. He plans on attending West Texas A&M University playing baseball. The best advice he can give to a freshman is, "Set goals and challenge yourself academically in your work and your ethics." His personal philosophy is, "Do not fear failure, but rather fear not trying,"
