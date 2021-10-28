Students drop from Honors to On-Level Precalculus

LUSK – Fifty-six students, six educators, one adjudicator and a lot of laughs. This is what you get when the North Platte District Eighth Grade Honors choir met on Oct. 25 in Guernsey. Phil Newland was the guest director for the choir. He is originally from Nebraska and now teaches at Columbine High School in Colorado by way of graduating from the University of Wyoming and teaching in Wyoming. A long time friend of Matt Hebbert, Vocal Music instructor for Guernsey-Sunrise, Newland is a dynamic and uplifting director who uses humor, focus and his impressive musical presence to lead a group of students who have never met before to come together and present a concert.

LUSK, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO