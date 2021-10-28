CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Students drop from Honors to On-Level Precalculus

By Katie Campbell

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaring blankly at the paper in front of her, junior Tyler McClellan had reached her limit— literally. On a timed quiz in her fourth period Honors Precalculus class, she was struggling to graph limits and end behaviors. Like other students taking the course, McClellan realized that it would be in her...

