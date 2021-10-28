CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Yaeji & OHHYUK, '29'

wpr.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Yaeji is known for her chilly house bangers, and OHHYUK for his breezy rock as part of the popular Korean band Hyukoh,...

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Yaeji returns with two singles ’29’ and ‘Year to Year’

Yaeji has released two new singles in collaboration with HYUKOH lead vocalist OHHYUK, ’29’ and ‘Year to Year’. The singles follow on from Yaeji’s July track ‘PAC-TIVE’ and her 2020 mixtape ‘WHAT WE DREW 우리가 그려왔던’. The tracks will be available as a seven-inch vinyl, released from February 11. ’29’...
MUSIC
wpr.org

Lute, 'Be Okay'

On his new album Gold Mouf, Charlotte rapper Lute balances aspiration with raw relatability, focusing not only on his drive for success (as evidenced by his contribution to the Revenge of the Dreamers III track "Under the Sun" featuring J. Cole and DaBaby), but also the cost of being under a microscope: the friends lost, self-doubt gained and depression setting in.
CELEBRITIES
wpr.org

Macie Stewart, 'Finally'

Macie Stewart is a consummate collaborator. With her multi-instrumental talents spread across disparate genres — which include SZA string arrangements and Ken Vandermark's free jazz chaos — anything is on the table. Seeking a personal voice after years of collective music-making, her solo debut, Mouth Full of Glass, has now arrived with an appropriately titled opening track, "Finally." Mouth Full of Glass departs from the taut indie rock of her main project, Ohmme, and drops into a sweeping chamber folk world, putting her versatile skill set in full view for the first time. Lush strings and twisting finger-picked guitar set the stage for her voice to dance around, a graceful scene impeccably made. For a song of many lyrical questions, one sure thing is that Stewart is in full control of her musical world, and she is owning the solo spotlight at last.
MUSIC
wpr.org

Rosie Thomas, 'It'll Be Alright'

Parenthood is a litany of failures somehow balanced out by participation trophies – metaphorical and physical, both cheap yet meaningful. OK, it's more than that, but the daily grind of professional and personal life (often the lack thereof) can amplify the sleep deprivation and frustration that come with the satisfying giggles and "I love you'"s. Rosie Thomas, who hasn't released an album in nine years, is a mom of three, and returns for a series of singles she dubs Lullabies for Parents. Previous collaborators and friends like Sufjan Stevens, David Bazan, Iron & Wine, Dawn Landes and others will contribute.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yaeji
wpr.org

Joss Favela: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space. Every inch of Joss Favela's Sinaloa-based, sombrero-shrouded...
MUSIC
The Independent

U2 song: Fans celebrate first new music since 2019

U2 have returned this evening (3 November) with their first new music in over two years.The Bono-fronted group surprised fans with the new track, called “Your Song Saved My Life”, and revealed that it was taken from the soundtrack to upcoming animated film, Sing 2.Bono stars as a reclusive lion rock star called Clay Calloway in the film, which arrives in cinemas on 22 December.The song marks the first new music from the band since released “Ahimisa” in 2019, a collaboration with A R Rahman. It’s not clear yet whether or not any more new music will be...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yaeji Ohhyuk#Korean#Hyukoh
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Where She Stands With Barbara Corcoran After Fat Joke on ‘The View’

It takes a lot to offend Whoopi Goldberg, who just responded to controversy around recent ‘The View’ guest Barbara Corcoran’s dig at her. Water under The View? Shark Tank host Barbara Corcoran, 72, made headlines after cracking an an off-color comment about host Whoopi Goldberg‘s weight — but it turns out there was not as much drama as one would think. Although the audience wasn’t impressed with Barbara’s sense of humor, her pal Whoopi revealed that she really couldn’t care less.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Jessica Simpson marks 4 years of sobriety with ‘unrecognizable’ photo

Jessica Simpson honored a milestone in her sobriety journey with an “unrecognizable” photo of herself. Marking four years without alcohol, Simpson, 41, wrote on Instagram Monday that the “version” of herself depicted in the picture is a person who had yet to undergo the necessary healing from past traumas. “This...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Lady Gaga Says She Looked for ‘Evidence of the Insurrection’ at Capitol the Day Before Inauguration

Lady Gaga has taken on many jobs during her decade-plus as an international pop star and actress, but one she’s always seen as a backup was that of a combat journalist. In her latest profile in British Vogue, Gaga opened up about her new role in the upcoming film House of Gucci, eventually sharing that if she didn’t become an acclaimed actress and songwriter, she would’ve taken her talents elsewhere.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Bigi, formerly Blanket, makes rare TV appearance

Michael Jackson's youngest son remembered his father's legacy and spoke about an issue he is passionate about in a rare on-camera interview on Monday. A bearded Bigi Jackson, 19, formerly known as Blanket, appeared on "Good Morning Britain" while walking through a room filled with his father's memorabilia that was part of older brother Prince's annual Thriller Night Halloween party at the family's Hayvenhurst estate to benefit The Heal Los Angeles Foundation.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES
u.today

817.4 Million SHIB Bought by Rapper and American Comedian FunnyMike

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy