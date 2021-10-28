CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Kloss & Kushner List Puck Building Penthouse for $23.5m

cooperatornews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, that was fast! Back in October, CooperatorNews cited reporting from The Real Deal on the recent purchase of the last developer-held residential unit in the iconic Puck Building on the corner of Houston and Lafayette Streets in...

cooperatornews.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse in Robert A.M. Stern Building Sells for $27 Million, a Record for Third Avenue

A penthouse at a new Robert A.M. Stern-designed building on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has gone into contract for $27 million, according to the listing agent. The off-market deal for the 5,835-square-foot penthouse at 200 East 83rd, located at the corner of Third Avenue, is the priciest sale recorded on Third Avenue, according to sales records. It boasts six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, plus a private loggia with views of the city and Central Park, according to listing agent Alexa Lambert of Compass Development Marketing Group.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

New York City Penthouse in Jean Nouvel-Designed Building to List for $25 Million

A New York City penthouse in a building designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Jean Nouvel is slated to hit the market for $25 million. If it fetches its asking price, it will be Chelsea’s most expensive residential sale of 2021 so far, according to Jonathan Miller of Miller Samuel Real Estate Appraisers and Consultants.
REAL ESTATE
Robb Report

First Look: Inside the $79 Million, 5-Level Penthouse of NYC’s Storied Woolworth Building

Even out-of-towners have heard of the Woolworth Building. The 792-foot skyscraper in downtown Manhattan was built in 1913 by architect Cass Gilbert for entrepreneur Frank Woolworth, and is instantly recognizable for its Gothic façade. It was an office building that served as the corporate headquarters for Woolworth’s Five & Dime store empire for many years, but the upper floors have since been converted into a series of 33 residential units. Only two remain on the market today, including the uppermost penthouse, dubbed the Pinnacle, for which finished photography is now available for the first time. Listed for $79 million, the Pinnacle...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TVOvermind

Why Karlie Kloss Decided to Leave “Project Runway”

Karlie Kloss is well-known for her role as a model. She’s been in the business since she was only 14 after she was discovered at a runway show benefitting a local charity in her area. She was in Chicago at the time, and she was asked to pose for a cover of a local magazine. She did so, and her career basically took off. She was born in Chicago. Her mother was a director and her father was an emergency room physician at a local hospital. They lived there until their daughter was two. That’s when they relocated the family to St. Louis. They moved to New York when she became a model so that they could help her follow her dreams. Kloss was born on August 3, 1992, and she married her husband, Joshua Kushner, in 2018. Together, they welcomed their first baby in March of 2021. She’s making headlines left and right for her modeling career, and now she’s making headlines because she decided to leave her job with “Project Runway,” and her fans want to know why.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karlie Kloss
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Joshua Kushner
mansionglobal.com

New York City Apartment Slated to Sell for $66.5 Million

A new construction penthouse on Manhattan’s Upper East Side has gone into contract for $66.5 million, according to the developer. The buyer is combining the top two units at the Bellemont condominium at 1165 Madison Avenue, according to Miki Naftali, chairman and CEO of Naftali Group, the building’s developer. The completed unit will comprise four full-floors spanning roughly 13,000 square feet, plus approximately 2,300 square feet of outdoor space, he said.
REAL ESTATE
Inman.com

New Upper East Side condo goes under contract for $66.5M

A luxury condo in a new construction building one block from Central Park has gone under contract for $66.5 million, building developer Miki Naftali of the Naftali Group told the Wall Street Journal. The deal will combine the two uppermost units of the Bellemont condominium located at 1165 Madison Avenue...
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

Chipotle mogul Steve Ells buys $30M townhouse after mega-mansion snafu

Burrito baron Steve Ells, Chipotle’s founder and ex-CEO, has secretly snapped up a $29.5 million West Village townhouse. But the superrich spread won’t even be his primary residence — he’s just using it as a crash pad until his nearby mega-mansion is ready, sources told Gimme Shelter exclusively. “This is...
REAL ESTATE
New York Post

Jesse Metcalfe buys Miami penthouse for $1.1M after unloading NYC pad

Jesse Metcalfe just scored a $1.1 million Miami penthouse after finding a buyer for a Manhattan apartment he had just purchased in March, The Post has learned. The “John Tucker Must Die” star dropped $933,000 for a one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in the Lower East Side before parting ways with it a mere eight months later.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kushner Companies#Puck Building#Manhattan#Cooperatornews#Compass#Modlin Group
Reuters

New York's business leaders hopeful they have an ally in new mayor, Eric Adams

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Leaders from some of New York City's biggest businesses voiced hope that mayor-elect Eric Adams would bring a friendlier tone to City Hall. Democrat Eric Adams won the largest U.S. city's mayoral race on Tuesday with promises to boost public safety, advocate for working-class residents and work with big business to help the economy recover from the devastation of COVID-19 shutdowns.
ECONOMY
mansionglobal.com

Manhattan Penthouse With Rooftop Pool Asking $22.75 Million Sells After Two Years

A penthouse with a roof terrace overlooking the Hudson River at a boutique condo building in Manhattan sold last week for close to its $22.75 million asking price. Located at the Abi Chelsea, a 10-unit luxury development on West 19th Street designed by Raëd Abillama Architects, the triplex residence starts on the 10th floor. It boasts four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and two powder rooms, plus the terrace and a balcony, according to the listing with Lisa Simonsen and Charles McDonald of Douglas Elliman.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
White House
Radar Online.com

Prince Andrew's Cousin Claims Ghislaine Maxwell Was A Guest At Andrew Cuomo's Wedding & Private Kennedy Lunch

Ghislaine Maxwell was reportedly a guest at the wedding of Andrew Cuomo and Kerry Kennedy. According to Prince Andrew’s cousin Christina Oxenberg’s new book, Trash: Encounters with Ghislaine Maxwell, she first met Ghislaine at the luxurious and costly wedding of the recently disgraced New York governor and his ex-wife when they married in Washington D.C. in 1990.
POLITICS
connectcre.com

Renovated Fifth Avenue Tower Near Grand Central Comes to Market

Nuveen Real Estate has listed the circa-1925 office tower at 475 Fifth Ave. for sale. Crain’s New York Business reported the listing will test the market for older buildings at a time when tenants have gravitated to Manhattan’s new skyscrapers. The 24-story property is expected to fetch roughly $300 million,...
REAL ESTATE
Esquire

45 Things to See and Do in New York City

From the best shops and restaurants to experiences you won't find anywhere else, here's how to get the most out of New York City. There's something for everyone in the Big Apple—whether you like trying out new foods, going on exciting outdoor adventures, or treating yourself to a day of shopping. Here are the best tips, tricks, and spots for first-time tourists and lifetime New Yorkers alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mansionglobal.com

Market for $10 Million-Plus Homes in Manhattan Logged Best Week in Eight Years

Manhattan’s luxury real estate continues its winning streak, with 50 contracts signed last week priced at or above $4 million—the third time this year deals reached 50 or more, according to the weekly report by Olshan Realty. The contracts, signed from Oct. 18- 24, had a combined value of approximately...
REAL ESTATE
Fox News

'Nightmare on Elm Street' house is listed for $3.25M

The house from the 1984 slasher film "A Nightmare on Elm Street" has hit the market. The 3-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home at 1428 N Genesee Ave. in Los Angeles went up for sale on Wednesday for $3.25 million. The listing describes the house as a "beautiful Dutch Colonial with a modern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickiswift.com

Andrew Cuomo's Former Top Aide Melissa DeRosa Is Getting Divorced. Here's What We Know

Melissa DeRosa, former aide to Andrew Cuomo, is going her separate ways with her husband, Matthew Wing. The now ex couple tied the knot back in August 2016, three years after they met while both working for Cuomo. Their lavish big day was confirmed in a marriage announcement published by The New York Times, which revealed sparks flew when DeRosa joined the team as the politician's communications director and Wing was already working for Cuomo as his press secretary. Wing has since gone on to become Head of Work Communications for Uber.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy