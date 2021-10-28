Kloss & Kushner List Puck Building Penthouse for $23.5m

Karlie Kloss is well-known for her role as a model. She’s been in the business since she was only 14 after she was discovered at a runway show benefitting a local charity in her area. She was in Chicago at the time, and she was asked to pose for a cover of a local magazine. She did so, and her career basically took off. She was born in Chicago. Her mother was a director and her father was an emergency room physician at a local hospital. They lived there until their daughter was two. That’s when they relocated the family to St. Louis. They moved to New York when she became a model so that they could help her follow her dreams. Kloss was born on August 3, 1992, and she married her husband, Joshua Kushner, in 2018. Together, they welcomed their first baby in March of 2021. She’s making headlines left and right for her modeling career, and now she’s making headlines because she decided to leave her job with “Project Runway,” and her fans want to know why.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO