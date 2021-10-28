CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones, Twakelia Diann - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn October 21, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Twakelia D. Jones was served. Holding Department: Lower Allen Township Police Dept. In...

BIGLEY, Matthew John - CC Retail Theft (F3)

On Friday 10 September 2021 the Carlisle Police Department was informed by Lowe's Asset Protection of a retail theft incident that occurred the day prior, Thursday 9 September 2021 at the Carlisle Lowe's, 850 E High St. A W/M suspect stole / concealed rolls of new wire along with other merchandise and departed Lowe's without making payment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seeley, Lori Denise - (1) count Title 18 section 3929 Retail Theft

On 10/25/2021 at 1026 hours the North Coventry Township Police Department responded to 260 W. Schuylkill Road (Wawa) on the report of an in progress retail theft. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with management, who stated the defendant, Lori Seeley, selected multiple items displayed for sale valued at $12.56. Seeley then exited the store, passing all points of sale, without offering payment for the merchandise. Officers made contact with Seeley inside the parking lot of Wawa and located the items stolen from the store. After further investigation, Seeley was subsequently taken into custody for retail theft. Seeley was processed at the Pottstown Police Station and later arraigned in front of Judge Kovaleski, and released. Charges will be filed through District Court 15-3-01.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Reisinger, Brett Michael - (1) Count of Theft By Unlawful Taking (M1)

On Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the Middletown Borough Police Department received a dispatch in reference to the theft of a stackable washer and dryer from the Village of Pineford. An older model matte black truck was involved that was occupied by two white males. Through a thorough investigation, the two males involved were identified; Scott Leon Reisinger Sr. and Brett Michael Reisinger. Both were charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking.
MIDDLETOWN, PA
Lower Allen Township Police Department's Weekly Blotter

DUI-crash- On 10-25-2021 5:34 PM, LOWER ALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT officers responded to WESLEY DRIVE at GETTYSBURG ROAD for DUI-crash. This Incident (LA-21-05423) is currently CLEARED BY ARREST. 1 person arrested. FRAUD- On 10-26-2021 11:00 AM, LOWER ALLEN POLICE DEPARTMENT officers responded to 5000 LOUISE DRIVE for FRAUD. This Incident (LA-21-05429)...
Williams, Karestal N - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft (M1)

On August 17th, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police were informed of a non-active retail theft. On July 29th, 2021 an unidentified black female entered the store at 3:55 p.m., walked back to the electronic section, and purchased a pair of Airpods valued at $179.14. The suspect then walked into...
Weis Markets Retail Theft

On October 29, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department was dispatched to Weis Markets for a non-active retail theft. Officers met with Loss Prevention and reviewed video. The theft occurred on October 26, 2021 around 5:00 PM. The pictured female arrived in a maroon Buick sedan, selected a cart, filled it merchandise, and then put the items in grocery bags while hidden in an aisle. The female then walked out of the store without paying for the items valued at $128.22.
Freeze, Zackary Michael - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (F3)

NLCRPD Patrol District Assignment: L86 SECTOR 21 CLAY TWP 86-9 & 31 PENN TWP P86-8 Primary Agency: NORTHERN LANCASTER COUNTY REGIONAL POLICE DEPARTMENT. Incident Location: Paul B. Zimmerman Hardware 50 Wood Corner Rd / Longenecker Hardware 127 Doe Run Rd. Municipality: Clay Twp / Penn Twp. On Tuesday September 14th,...
(18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (M1)

Yates, Dwayne Haywood - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (M1) On June 16th, 2021, Lower Allen Township Police Department was notified by Walmart Loss Prevention of a non-active retail theft. On June 14th, 2021 at 5:42 p.m., an adult black male entered the Walmart parking lot after arriving in a white Jeep. The adult male completed his shopping and proceeded...
(18)3802(D)(1)(i) DUI-Controlled Substance

Culley, Justin Lawrence - (35) 780-113(a)(30) - Possession with Intent to Deliver and 1 additional charge. On October 20, 2021, the Lower Allen Township Police Department's arrest warrant for Justin L. Culley was served. Warrant Details Warrant Type : Criminal Date Issued : Tuesday February 11th, 2020 Issuing Authority : MDJ Delozier Holding Department : Lower Allen Township Police Department Docket...
Yates, Dwayne Haywood - (18) 3929 (A) Retail Theft (M1)

On June 16th, 2021, Lower Allen Township Police Department was notified by Walmart Loss Prevention of a non-active retail theft. On June 14th, 2021 at 5:42 p.m., an adult black male entered the Walmart parking lot after arriving in a white Jeep. The adult male completed his shopping and proceeded...
1 count Theft (M1)

David T. Wisler, M/75, Doylestown, PA, was arrested on the above offenses after the victim reported that they had placed a $400.00 check in their mailbox to be picked up the next day by USPS. Before the check could be picked up, Wisler was seen on surveillance video walking onto the front porch and...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Schiano Di Cola, Salvatore - 6111(g)(4)(ii) Sale or Transfer of Firearms (F3) and 2 additional charges

On October 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information from PSP - Firearms Division that an individual not authorized to do so completed an application to purchase a firearm at Sportsman's Warehouse located at 3500 Capital City Mall Drive, Camp Hill, PA. On September 16th, Salvatore Schiano Di Cola was at Sportsman's Warehouse and completed a Firearms Transaction form/application in an attempt to purchase a firearm. Schiano Di Cola answered on the form that he had not been convicted, in any court, of an offense that would be a felony, or any other crime, for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year. Schiano Di Cola also signed the form/application acknowledging that, "I also understand that making any false oral or written statement, or exhibiting any false or misrepresented identification with respect to this transaction, is a crime punishable as a felony under Federal law, and may also violate State and/or local law."
CAMP HILL, PA
NYC drug kingpin Alpo Martinez was throwing drugs out of truck window following shooting

Details of Alberto “Alpo” Martinez’s frantic final moments are coming into focus — as the investigation continues into the drug kingpin’s drive-by shooting death. The notorious drug dealer, who was shot five times and killed early Sunday in Harlem, was throwing baggies of drugs out his truck’s window as he tried to drive away from the scene, a police source said Monday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman missing since Monday found dead

A 57-year-old Lancaster County woman who went missing Monday has been found dead, police said Wednesday morning. Police discovered Jennifer Herr’s body Tuesday evening in the Lancaster County Central Park off Rockford Road in West Lampeter Township. Her Toyota Prius had been found parked there earlier in the day, according...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
‘Senseless': Man Arrested After Brutal Beating of 80-Year-Old Maryland Woman

Prince George’s County police arrested a man accused of attacking an 80-year-old Salvadoran woman as she made her way to church with her family. Police responded to the 3300 block of Toledo Terrace in Chillum, Maryland, on Oct. 24 after a man approached the victim while she was in the passenger seat of her niece's car and hit her several times in the face.
MARYLAND STATE
Two arrested after found together in a city park after closing

BEDFORD – Two people were arrested Monday morning after a Bedford Police officer patrolling Murray Park noticed two suspicious vehicles after the park was closed. Two people were in one of the vehicles. The officer spoke to 38-year-old Mathew Adams, of Owensburg and a female who refused to tell the...
BEDFORD, IN
Woman accused of embezzling nearly $20,000 in payroll

IDAHO FALLS — The former bookkeeper for a Bonneville County company is accused of embezzling nearly $20,000. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called by a local steel company in May after realizing they were missing over $30,000. According to charging documents obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, upon investigating, deputies determined Paula Suzanne Decoria, 53, allegedly deposited an estimated $19,701.15 into her bank account she was not entitled to have.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

Community Policy