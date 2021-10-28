Jones, Twakelia Diann - (18) 3929 (a)(1) Retail Theft

On October 21, 2021 at 1:27 PM, the Lower Allen Township Police Department received information from PSP - Firearms Division that an individual not authorized to do so completed an application to purchase a firearm at Sportsman's Warehouse located at 3500 Capital City Mall Drive, Camp Hill, PA. On September 16th, Salvatore Schiano Di Cola was at Sportsman's Warehouse and completed a Firearms Transaction form/application in an attempt to purchase a firearm. Schiano Di Cola answered on the form that he had not been convicted, in any court, of an offense that would be a felony, or any other crime, for which the judge could imprison him for more than one year. Schiano Di Cola also signed the form/application acknowledging that, "I also understand that making any false oral or written statement, or exhibiting any false or misrepresented identification with respect to this transaction, is a crime punishable as a felony under Federal law, and may also violate State and/or local law."

CAMP HILL, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO