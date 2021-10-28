CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHO says seeks more data from Merck on COVID anti-viral, from Bharat on vaccine

By Syndicated Content
wtaq.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it was seeking further data from Merck on its experimental new antiviral COVID-19 pill and hoped to issue guidance in...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

CNET

Federal COVID vaccine mandate: Rules, exclusions for people who aren't vaccinated

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. In the coming days, the White House will publish the rules of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration's employer vaccine mandate, the Department of Labor said Monday. When this happens, companies employing 100 or more people will need to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine or get tested for the deadly disease at least once weekly, as part of a new vaccination mandate issued by President Joe Biden in September. The requirement is designed to curb the surge in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths caused by the delta variant.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtaq.com

Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children. The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
AFP

US poised for final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on Tuesday, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later Tuesday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the vaccine for the age group last week, but since it is distributed through public services, the CDC is also required to recommend it. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the 28 million US children in the age group and beginning to ship them across the country.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – The United States could begin administering Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine to children aged between five and 11 as soon as Wednesday after a panel of outside experts votes on how broadly the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should recommend its use. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon...
PUBLIC HEALTH
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization in Indonesia

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc and partner Serum Institute of India said On Monday they received the emergency use authorization from Indonesia, making it the first authorization anywhere for Novavax. The shot will be sold under Serum Institute’s brand name for the vaccine, Covovax. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing...
WORLD
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WRAL

Data shows who had COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases

After a summer of reports of breakthrough coronavirus infections, when it seemed that everyone knew someone who tested positive after vaccination, recently released federal data sheds light on how common these cases really were, how severe they became and who was most at risk. Compared with the unvaccinated, fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Detroit

Merck Envisions Billions From COVID-19 Treatment Sales

(AP) – Merck fell out of the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year but could vault to head of the pack for treatments in 2022. The drugmaker’s potential antiviral, molnupiravir, may generate $5 billion to $7 billion in sales through next year, company executives told analysts Thursday morning. That could include as much as $1 billion this year if regulators authorize it in December.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY

