Colorado State

Colorado’s top haunted spots to explore Halloween weekend from author Cindy Brick

By Kalene Mccort
The Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile New Orleans is considered a spooky city filled with Voodoo and vampiric legends, according to author Cindy Brick, Colorado’s Front Range has a number of haunted sites and creepy locales to explore this Halloween weekend. Author of the 2018 book “Ghosts and Legends of Colorado’s Front Range,” Brick...

www.greeleytribune.com

Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 1:17PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,726 precincts of 2,855 reporting (95%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS News

When can kids under 12 get the COVID-19 vaccine? What parents need to know

Some 28 million American children between the ages of 5 to 11 years old are now eligible to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday that it is formally recommending use of the vaccine for that age group, following a unanimous show of support from its panel of vaccine advisers. That marked the final regulatory step after the Food and Drug Administration issued its emergency use authorization last week.
