The Commerce Public Library adult writers group meets this month on Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m. Visitors are always welcome. In order to make it easier for patrons to plan ahead, there are three programs next week of interest to many. First, there will be a special Veteran's Meet and Greet program on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 6 p.m. Veterans from the Albert Gordon, Post 56 will be here that evening in honor of Veteran's Day. There will be representatives from each branch speaking briefly about their time of service, and refreshments will be served compliments of the library and volunteers.

7 DAYS AGO