Review: NUGEN Audio Paragon ST Review by KVR

Discord has quickly become the go-to online communication tool, the type of service that caused Microsoft to drum up billions of dollars in an attempt to acquire it. Once you use Discord, you'll understand why. Discord makes it incredibly easy and intuitive for anyone to set up chat servers, and talk with friends or strangers via text, audio, and video. Discord is so popular, even non-gamers find plenty of use for it. You probably have it open while reading this, but if you were somehow on the fence, know that Discord is an Editors’ Choice pick for online messaging tools. You should integrate it into your digital life right now.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO