Review: NUGEN Audio Paragon ST Review by KVR

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKVR Audio took a look at NUGEN Audio Paragon ST, the stereo version of NUGEN’s flagship surround reverb. It doesn’t have all the features of it’s big brother Paragon, but does it do the job without the normal pitfalls of a convolution reverb? Click the...

EPOS H6PRO gaming headset review: Look like an audio savvy Loki Variant

When you're playing a video game, either solo or online with others, you need one that fits comfortably and sounds good too. The best gaming headsets offer plenty of customization options to make using the headphones and microphone that much easier. I've been testing the EPOS H6PRO for a few...
Audio-Technica MX50xBT2 headphones review: Super natural sound

(Pocket-lint) - The second-generation of Audio-Technica's M50xBT headphones don't revolutionise what the series is all about. But that's no bad thing at all, for the M50xBT2 over-ears continue with the classic design and comfort appeals, but bolster the battery life and charging capabilities. If you're looking for headphones with all...
The Ladders review

The Ladders is a well-designed and effective site for those who want a high-paying job as all of its job listings pay a salary in excess of $100,000. This job site isn't for everyone but for those looking for a higher salary or a position on the board, it may be the perfect place to start your next job search.
JVC XP-EXT1 Exofield Theater headphone-virtualization system review: 7.1.4 immersive audio without the speakers

JVC has entered the headphone-virtualization space with its Exofield Theater technology. The first Exofield product, the XP-EXT1, is said to create an immersive soundfield in its proprietary headphone that’s equivalent to a 7.1.4 speaker system. Unfortunately, I found that it doesn’t fully live up to that claim. Headphone virtualization—processing audio...
Gear Review: Nembrini Audio Black Box Distortion Stomp Plug-In

Nembrini audio is known for creating hi-fidelity, hi-resolution emulations of analog devices and carefully modeling them, specializing particularly in saturation circuits. So, it’s no surprise they have released an excellent version of the infamous “black box” RAT2 guitar pedal and best of all it’s free. It’s a highly responsive and...
Monster review

Monster's huge database and the fact that it's free to use are some of this job site's best features. However, its resume and cover letter writing services are expensive for job seekers while its plans for recruiters are also on the pricier side. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. Monster has been around...
Review: iZotope RX 9 Advanced Audio Restoration Suite

Cory Choy, Emmy Award-winning sound mixer, director, producer and owner of Silver Sound in NYC, was granted early access to the new iZotope RX 9 Advanced. He put it through it’s paces and states, “the improvement in Dialogue Isolate alone is worth the upgrade.” Read a snippet of his review below, then click the link to read the full review on postPerspective.
Technology
Electronics
IRS
Inscryption review

What is it? Part deckbuilder, part puzzle room, part nightmare. Reviewed on: Windows 10, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1060. Sometimes board game night feels like a trap. Everyone else wants to play the latest Kickstarter-funded smash that comes with 100 miniatures and takes an hour to set up, or maybe some European worker-placement game about farms or power plants or colonialism. You may as well just go along with it, because that's how social pressure works. Inscryption turns that situation into grist for horror, trapping you in a spooky cabin where you're forced to play a deckbuilder.
Discord Review

Discord has quickly become the go-to online communication tool, the type of service that caused Microsoft to drum up billions of dollars in an attempt to acquire it. Once you use Discord, you'll understand why. Discord makes it incredibly easy and intuitive for anyone to set up chat servers, and talk with friends or strangers via text, audio, and video. Discord is so popular, even non-gamers find plenty of use for it. You probably have it open while reading this, but if you were somehow on the fence, know that Discord is an Editors’ Choice pick for online messaging tools. You should integrate it into your digital life right now.
Theory Audio Design 5.2 System Review

The Theory Audio Design surround system is a flexible, room-friendly powered loudspeaker system. Featuring dual 15” subwoofers, and compact, high-performance surface-mount loudspeakers, the Theory surround system is controlled by a slim chassis unit that provides power and control for all the Theory loudspeakers. Aided by the Acurus Muse immersive pre-amp/processor, the Theory sound system will transport you to otherworldly sonic pleasure.
Review: Kali Audio LP-6 2nd Wave

Originally launched in 2018, Kali Audio’s LP-6 has gained praise for providing producers an easy and accurate listening experience at an entry-level price point. Since then, Kali Audio has taken the time to improve on its already popular Lone Pine series. The LP-6 2nd Wave is the culmination of feedback taken seriously.
Fluid Audio Focus Headphone Mixing & Playback System review: An excellent value portable mixing solution

+ Software greatly improves the sound/usability of the headphones. A well-treated studio room and high-quality speakers are quite an outlay for any producer. It’s no surprise, then, that we’ve seen an array of innovative software solutions in recent years, which aim to provide the big-budget studio experience via headphones. Fluid Audio has teamed up with dSONIQ for its latest release, offering a complete solution for the budget-conscious, and including a pair of semi-closed back stereo headphones and accompanying Realphones software. But can this low-cost solution give big money results?
The Riftbreaker Review

There were so many moments while playing The Riftbreaker where I stood at the precipice of annihilation: my resources dwindling, my base relatively undefended as I scrambled to put out fires, and tens of thousands of aggressive aliens marching in my direction. Whether I was managing resources, constructing my base of operations, making upgrade decisions for my mech, or battling hordes of enemies, this RTS/top-down shooter hybrid rarely let me feel at ease – in a good way. Even with several unfortunate bugs and a bland story, surviving by the skin of my teeth through meticulous time management and split-second decision-making made it all worth it.
Back4Blood Review

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One. Initially I was aghast at the confusing mess Back4Blood laid in front of me. It's a game stacked with so many bells and whistles that it wouldn't look out of place in Rio's Carnaval. The whole thing felt like a massive overcomplication of Left4Dead's simple and elegant multiplayer fun, and I was concerned that developer Turtle Rock had completely messed this up.
Killsquad review

I first played Killsquad at the end of 2019 when it entered early access, and that initial play left me a little cold. It had obvious potential, but at that point it simply wasn’t fully realised. Arguably, it still isn’t quite, but it’s much closer and, as a result, it’s a much more robust experience.
JARS Review

Vampire fangs, blood-sucking mosquitoes, and a basement full of horrors - or is it wonders? In JARS, you follow the tale of a quiet little boy named Victor as he explores the seemingly endless confines of the basement, meeting unexpected friends and learning about his father along the way. This,...
Unplugged Review

I've been playing guitar for around a decade now but I've been playing rhythm games for much longer. This divide is always there in modern music games and how they commit is perhaps the most important part. The best games tend to take some of the most over-the-top caricatures and blend them with just enough reality to feel satisfying. You may never play the right notes but it at least follows the right pattern. Once it provides that, the rest of the fun is down to you.
