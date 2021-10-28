CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Congregation Beth El – Keser Israel Events – November 2021

By Editorial
woodbridgetownnews.com
 6 days ago

On Saturday, October 30 at 1 pm, Rabbi Ethan Tucker will speak in the BEKI sanctuary as part of the Elm City Kallah. Known for his ability to transcend the affiliation boundaries of Judaism, Rabbi Tucker is President and Rosh Yeshiva at Hadar, an observant egalitarian yeshiva. He will speak about...

woodbridgetownnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay News Wire

Fall Term Starts on November 3 at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel

The lifelong learning program offers more than 175 non-credit courses, workshops,. and events for adults November through April. (October 21, 2021) Registration is now open for the fall term at the Education Center at Temple Beth Israel, which runs November 3-December 23. Throughout the year, more than 175 classes and workshops cover a rich diversity of topics, including art, music, literature and film appreciation, health and wellbeing, theology, philosophy, cooking and travel. Special programs and events include birding, nature walks, concerts, meditation, yoga, book groups and more. Classes are offered in-person on the Temple Beth Israel campus and online via the Zoom platform. Proof of recent negative COVID test or voluntary proof of vaccination and masks are required for in-person programs. Class sizes are limited to enable social distancing. To register for classes and lectures, visit www.tbi-lbk.org or call 941-383-8222 or email educationcenter@tbi-lbk.org. Temple Beth Israel is located at 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key.
EDUCATION
Mahoning Matters

Congregation Rodef Sholom merging with another congregation

YOUNGSTOWN — Effective Monday, Congregation Rodef Sholom and the Ohev Tzedek-Shaarei Torah congregation will merge and create the new Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom. Congregation Ohev Beth Sholom will be located at 1119 Elm St., in the former Rodef Sholom building. “Working together we will lay the foundation for future generations...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
timespub.com

SPOTLIGHT: Congregation Brothers of Israel

Beloved local Rabbi honored for 60 years of service. Sixty years ago, newly ordained by the Jewish Theological Seminary in New York, Rabbi Howard Hersch arrived in Trenton, New Jersey to assume the pulpit of Congregation Brothers of Israel, a flourishing synagogue on Greenwood Avenue in the state capital. Forty-eight...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
yourvalley.net

Congregation Beth Israel celebrates its centennial year

Congregation Beth Israel, the Valley’s oldest reform congregation, is celebrating its centennial year with various special events and programs throughout the upcoming year. Founded in 1920, the synagogue had plans to celebrate its 100th year throughout 2020. But due to COVID-19 restrictions, the board of directors delayed the celebrations until the time it could be done safely in-person, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Judaism#Israel#Youth Group#Rabbi#Beki#Hadar#Jewish#Kosher Pareve Apple
woodbridgetownnews.com

Join the Archbishop for All Souls Mass

Please Join Archbishop Blair for a Memorial Mass offered for our dearly Departed loved ones on All Souls Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 10:00 AM in the Mausoleum located at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven at 700 Middletown Avenue. Questions? Please contact our Outreach Coordinator, Barbara Gode at...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Cleveland Jewish News

Rare biblical ‘Balm of Gilead’ engraving found on 2,000-year-old seal in Jerusalem

The Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Thursday the discovery in eastern Jerusalem of an ancient amethyst seal bearing the first known depiction of the plant known as “Balm of Gilead.”. The engraving on the 2,000-year-old seal apparently portrays the biblical persimmon plant—not related to the familiar fruit of the same...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Ilana Quinn

The Prosperity Gospel Popular in American Megachurches

Amanda was looking for a church. After attending Sunday services with her tight-knit family every week, she had moved to a large city for college and discarded her faith. But when she had reached her early thirties — working as a high-powered attorney in a reputable law firm and being engaged to the love of her life — she still felt something was missing. An emptiness dwelled within her not even the sleekest apartment or most charming fiancé could fill.
TIME

Christian Archaeologists Wanted to Excavate the Biblical Past. They Ended Up Sparking Today's Strife in Jerusalem

When an Israeli court ruled last month that Jews could pray on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem—if it was done quietly—the surprise decision seemed sure to spark yet another round of unrest in a city that in May endured some of its worst violence in years . Palestinians and the governments of Turkey and Egypt immediately condemned a decision that devout Jews hailed as a victory for religious freedom. A judge then quickly reimposed the longstanding prayer ban, narrowly averting an international crisis.
WORLD
BBC

Auschwitz tattoo stamp auction in Jerusalem sparks fury

The head of Israel's Holocaust memorial has criticised plans by a Jerusalem auctioneer to sell tools used to tattoo inmates at the Auschwitz death camp. The set of stamps made from needles is "the most shocking Holocaust item", Tzolmans auction house says on its online auction page. The Nazis branded...
MIDDLE EAST
woodbridgetownnews.com

Greater New Haven’s 15th Annual Kristallnacht Commemoration Honors Archbishop Damaskinos of Athens

All are invited to a community-wide Kristallnacht Commemoration to be held 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. on Sunday, November 14th via “ZOOM.” This year’s Commemoration, presented by Congregation Or Shalom in Orange in partnership with the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven, and with support by the American Society for Yad Vashem, will honor the heroism of Archbishop Damaskinos of Athens. The program is free of charge. Kindly register for the ZOOM link at www.jewishnewhaven.org/kristallnacht.
ORANGE, CT
twincitiesarts.com

PREVIEW: The Return of the Incantare Exiles (Beth El Synagogue)

The early music ensemble Incantare performs on November 11 at Beth El Synagogue in St. Louis Park, MN. In retrospect, “EXILE” was a little too ironic a name for a concert scheduled for the second half of 2020. The early music group Incantare – one of the standout ensembles at the Twin Cities Early Music Festival in recent years – was all set to offer a program last fall with the name EXILE: Music of the Early Modern Jewish Diaspora. Then the pandemic and lockdowns descended, and its members found themselves cut off – exiled – in different pockets around the country. Life imitates art.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Middletown Press

Trick-or-Trot essential for Beth-El's battle against homelessness

MILFORD — Beth-El Center’s annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K is leaving the virtual world and returning to the city’s downtown later this month. The 10th annual Milford Trick or Trot 5K will hit the road Oct. 30 at Lisman Landing, and Beth-El Center Executive Director Jennifer Paradis could not be more excited to see this all-important fundraiser back in person after the pandemic pushed it virtual last year.
MILFORD, CT
woodbridgetownnews.com

American Flags for Woodbridge/Bethany

The Rotary Club of Woodbridge is selling American flags for local homeowners and businesses. Recently, American flags honoring 9/11 were lining Center Road in Woodbridge and Amity Road in Bethany and looked great. Let’s honor America all year long and have American flags on poles and trees everywhere in our towns.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
ARTnews

Ancient Israeli Ruins May Be Lost Roman Temple Built By King Herod

An archaeological site in northern Israel is now thought to possibly contain a lost Roman temple. The temple, which was housed within a larger ancient Roman complex, would have been built by King Herod, who presided over the province of Judea for 33 years, between 37 B.C.E. and 4 B.C.E. The structure is located within Omrit, an archeological site that is also home to the remains of other buildings with Roman influences. Though Omrit is not very accessible to the public today due to its remote locale, the site was once highly trafficked by international visitors and researchers throughout the 19th...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy