No chocolate or ice cream ads for kids as Spain tackles obesity

Rocko’s is based in Santa Clara, California, and churns out ice cream-filled waffle tacos year-round in a variety of flavors. For the fall season, they're launching a special pumpkin spice ice cream taco. “These Pumpkin Spice Ice Cream Tacos are a perfect treat for fall. The ice cream basically tastes like frozen pumpkin pie and is packed with pumpkin and warm autumn spices,” Lori, co-owner of Rocko’s, tells us of the recipe. “Plus they can be customized with your favorite chocolate and toppings, so you can even top it with candy corn or other seasonal candy favorites! When made the Rocko’s way, using liquid nitrogen to accelerate many of the required freezing steps in this recipe, the added element of crawling cold smoke brings these tacos squarely into the spooky Halloweeny realm!”
