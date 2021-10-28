CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No chocolate or ice cream ads for kids as Spain tackles obesity

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADRID (Reuters) – Spain will ban advertising of unhealthy foods and drinks like chocolate, biscuits and ice cream aimed at children to help fight obesity in young people, the consumer affairs minister said on Thursday. “Our children are very vulnerable to advertising and it is our obligation to protect...

