CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Grove, NC

Maxine Jones Trivette

averyjournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaxine Jones Trivette, 83, of Sugar Grove, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, October 25, 2021. Born in Avery County to the late Cleo and Martha Guy Jones, Maxine was an amazing and faithful servant of the Lord, and a faithful member of Zion Hill Baptist Church for...

www.averyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Township Of Taylorsville, NC
City
Elk Park, NC
County
Avery County, NC
City
Sugar Grove, NC
CBS News

CDC recommends children as young as 5 get vaccinated against COVID-19

The CDC issued formal recommendations Tuesday for children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated against COVID-19, clearing the final regulatory hurdle for younger kids to start receiving Pfizer's vaccine this week. "Together, with science leading the charge, we have taken another important step forward in our nation's...
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elmer Jones
Person
Maxine Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy