Join us in celebrating the opening of the city's newest Nature Exploration Area. Kid-designed and constructed out of repurposed natural materials like logs, stumps, and boulders to inspire connection to the natural world, the Nature Exploration Area at Heron's Head Park was made possible through generous funding from Kaiser Permanente in partnership with SF Recreation and Parks Department, the Port of San Francisco, SF Children & Nature, and KABOOM! It was designed by Bienenstock Natural Playgrounds and installed by Rocky Mountain Woodworks and community volunteers.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO