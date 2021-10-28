CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

WHO says seeks more data from Merck on COVID anti-viral, from Bharat on vaccine

By Syndicated Content
mymixfm.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it was seeking further data from Merck on its experimental new antiviral COVID-19 pill and hoped to issue guidance in...

mymixfm.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US gives final approval of Pfizer's Covid vaccine for children aged 5-11

The United States can now start giving children aged 5-11 the Pfizer-BioNtech Covid vaccine, US health authorities said Tuesday in a move hailed by President Joe Biden as a "turning point" in the fight against the pandemic. Days after gaining authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the vaccine was endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clearing the way for the vaccination of up to 28 million children. The government was well ahead of the decision, procuring enough doses for the children in the 5-11 age group and beginning to ship them across the country. "Today, we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19," Biden said in a statement released by the White House.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mymixfm.com

Pfizer raises COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast to $36 billion

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc on Tuesday raised the full-year sales forecast for its COVID-19 vaccine by 7.5% to $36 billion, as it signs deals with countries for booster doses and receives clearances for using its shots in children. The company had in July forecast sales of $33.5 billion from the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Anti#Reuters#Ridgeback Biotherapeutics#Bharat Biotech#Indian
soyacincau.com

COVID-19 vaccine update: New COVID-19 deaths are mostly fully vaccinated?

In the latest COVID-19 vaccine update, we will talk about Sinovac Phase 3 trials on children below 12 years old in Malaysia and how to solve your MySejahtera vaccine certificate issue. In recent weeks, the number of new COVID-19 deaths involving fully vaccinated is said to be more than those who are not vaccinated. Does this mean that the vaccines don’t make a difference? This and more in the latest video.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa Health Officials Expecting Delivery Of 20,000 Doses Of Pfizer Juvenile COVID Vaccine

WALNUT CREEK (CBS SF) — Contra Costa County health officials announced Monday they were expecting the delivery of about 20,000 doses of the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID vaccine this week as they prepare to administer shots to school children ages 5-11. They said other healthcare providers and pharmacies in the county were also stocking up and getting ready. “I know a lot of parents have been waiting a long time to be able to get their younger kids vaccinated,” said Diane Burgis, chair of the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors. “We’re almost there. If everything goes right, parents will...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KTLA

FDA delaying decision on Moderna’s COVID vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds

U.S. regulators are delaying their decision on Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 17-year-olds while they study the rare risk of heart inflammation, the company said Sunday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration told the company Friday evening that its review could last until January, Moderna said. The company also said it will delay filing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX40

Drug development, research company discusses COVID-19 vaccine mixing

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control OK’d mixing and matching vaccine doses, meaning a patient’s booster shot does not need to be the same brand as their first round of vaccination.  But, with that kind of freedom comes a little confusion. Cindy Dukes, the chief business officer of Benchmark Research, […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mymixfm.com

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use authorization in Indonesia

(Reuters) – Novavax Inc and partner Serum Institute of India said On Monday they received the emergency use authorization from Indonesia, making it the first authorization anywhere for Novavax. The shot will be sold under Serum Institute’s brand name for the vaccine, Covovax. (Reporting by Dania Nadeem in Bengaluru; Editing...
WORLD
WRAL

Data shows who had COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases

After a summer of reports of breakthrough coronavirus infections, when it seemed that everyone knew someone who tested positive after vaccination, recently released federal data sheds light on how common these cases really were, how severe they became and who was most at risk. Compared with the unvaccinated, fully vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
sangamonsun.com

What to Do When COVID-19 Long-Haulers Seek Exemptions from Vaccine Mandates

The Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce issued the following announcement on Oct. 25. COVID-19 long-haulers—those experiencing long-term effects of COVID-19—who seek disability-related exemptions from mandatory vaccination policies are straining employers' accommodation processes. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's (OSHA's) anticipated emergency temporary standard—which will mandate employees of businesses with at...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CBS Detroit

Merck Envisions Billions From COVID-19 Treatment Sales

(AP) – Merck fell out of the race to develop COVID-19 vaccines earlier this year but could vault to head of the pack for treatments in 2022. The drugmaker’s potential antiviral, molnupiravir, may generate $5 billion to $7 billion in sales through next year, company executives told analysts Thursday morning. That could include as much as $1 billion this year if regulators authorize it in December.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newscentermaine.com

Yes, most Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients are now eligible for a booster shot

On Oct. 20, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated its emergency use authorizations to make all three authorized COVID-19 vaccines available as booster shots for people who meet eligibility requirements. A day later, on Oct. 21, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a recommendation that aligned with the FDA’s updated guidance.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Ocugen Reverses Course From Monday's Massive Surge As COVID-19 Vaccine Partner Faces WHO Setback

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) fell 2% in Tuesday’s regular trading session after seeing strong gains on Monday. What Happened: Ocugen’s stock fell more than 2% to $9.15 in Tuesday’s trading on disappointing news related to Covaxin, the COVID-19 vaccine of Ocugen’s partner, India-based Bharat Biotech. The World...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Denver

Colorado Doctor Says Better To Get COVID Vaccine Than Soon-To-Be Approved Merck Treatment

DENVER (CBS4) – The FDA is reviewing a request from drugmaker Merck to approve a pill to treat COVID-19. If approved, it would be first pill to treat the illness. All other FDA-backed treatments require an IV or injection. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida talked about how that approval could impact vaccination rates on CBSN Denver this week. He was asked if there are concerns the pill could discourage vaccinations. Hnida said that was a great point. “I think a lot of people are saying ‘Well, you know there’s this magic pill coming out and I don’t need to be vaccinated...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy