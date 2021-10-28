CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago
Publix Holiday Recipes

Layered Party Hummus

Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lemon, for juice
  • 1 tablespoon fresh dill
  • 16 oz lemon (or garlic) hummus, divided
  • 1 tablespoon chunky garlic spice paste
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 1 pint grape (or cherry) tomatoes
  • 1 bunch fresh Italian parsley
  • 1 large shallot
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon za’atar seasoning (or garam marsala)
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup crispy chickpeas
  • 1 (10.25 oz) bag pita chips (for serving)

Steps:

  1. Juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Chop dill finely (1 tablespoon) and place in small bowl. Add 1/4 cup hummus, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, garlic paste, and water to bowl with dill; whisk until smooth and pourable. Set aside.
  2. Halve tomatoes. Chop parsley (about 1 cup) and shallot (1/4 cup) finely. Combine tomatoes, shallots, parsley, remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, olive oil, za’atar seasoning, and salt; toss to blend.
  3. Spread remaining hummus on platter; top with tomato salad and chickpeas, and drizzle with lemon-garlic sauce. Serve with pita chips.

Chef’s Tip: Planning ahead? For best results, prepare recipe through step 2, then refrigerate hummus, tomato salad, chickpeas, and lemon-garlic sauce separately up to 3 days.

Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 24g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 770mg, Carb 39g, Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 3g (Incl. 1g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 15%, Potas 4%

Caramelized Brussels Sprout Crostini with Ricotta and Bacon

Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 16 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 lemon, for zest/juice
  • 1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts
  • 1 Bakery ciabatta loaf (or Baguette)
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
  • 6 slices thick-cut bacon
  • 1/2 cup Marcona almonds
  • 1 teaspoon sea salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper, divided
  • 8 oz whole milk ricotta cheese
  • 1/4 cup honey

Steps:

  1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon) and juice (2 tablespoons). Trim, halve, and slice sprouts thinly. Slice bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place on baking sheet and brush with oil. Bake 4–5 minutes or until toasted. Set aside to cool.
  2. Meanwhile, chop bacon (wash hands). Place in large sauté pan on medium. Cook and stir 6–8 minutes until crisp; remove bacon with slotted spoon, reserving drippings in pan.
  3. Increase heat to medium-high on sauté pan with bacon drippings; add sprouts in an even layer. Cook 3 minutes until golden on one side (do not stir). Stir or flip to other side. Cook 3–4 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Chop nuts coarsely.
  4. Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and lemon zest and juice; return bacon to pan and cook 1 more minute. Remove pan from heat. Spread 2 tablespoons ricotta evenly on each piece of toast; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Top with sprouts mixture, sprinkle evenly with nuts, and drizzle with honey. Serve (Makes about 16 crostini).

Amount per 1/16 recipe serving: Calories 230, Total Fat 14g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 15mg, Sodium 400mg, Carb 20g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 5g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 6%, Potas 2%

Leftover Turkey Wellington with Gravy

Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)

Ingredients:

For turkey wellington:

  • 1 frozen puff pastry sheet
  • Nonstick aluminum foil
  • 2 tablespoons flour
  • 1 lb cooked turkey slices (about 1/4-inch thick)
  • 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes (about 8 oz)
  • 2 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (about 8 oz)
  • 1/2 cup cranberry sauce or relish (about 2 oz)
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon water

For turkey gravy:

  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1 teaspoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup diced celery
  • 1/2 cup diced yellow onions
  • 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
  • 3 tablespoons flour
  • 2 1/2 cups turkey (or chicken) broth
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper

Steps:

  1. Make turkey wellington. Thaw pastry sheet. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Coat work surface with flour and roll pastry sheet into 14- x 18-inch sheet. Carefully roll pastry sheet onto rolling pin and unroll onto baking sheet, with longest edge facing you.
  2. Place stuffing evenly down center of pastry sheet, leaving a 3-inch border at both short ends. Top stuffing evenly with turkey slices, cranberry sauce, and potatoes. Wrap pastry carefully over and around turkey mixture, place seam-side down on baking sheet, pinch ends together tightly to seal.
  3. Whisk together egg and water. Brush top of pastry with egg wash. Bake for 25–30 minutes until pastry is golden brown and turkey is 165°F. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes to cool. Slice into 2-inch-thick slices. Serve with gravy.
  4. Make gravy. Preheat medium saucepan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Add butter and let melt. Add garlic, celery, onion, and poultry seasoning; cook and stir 4–5 minutes until vegetables soften.
  5. Add flour to pan; cook and stir 2 minutes. Whisk in broth and bring to a boil.
  6. Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Serve

Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 530, Total Fat 25g, Sat Fat 13g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 110mg, Sodium 1570mg, Carb 46g, Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 11g (Incl. 5g Added Sugars), Protein 29g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 2%

Fennel Infused Limeade with Berries

Active Time - 10 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)

Ingredients:

  • 1 (12 oz) can frozen limeade concentrate
  • 1 small fennel bulb
  • 2 limes
  • 1 cup fresh blueberries
  • 1 cup fresh blackberries
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 (12 oz) can sparkling water

Steps:

  1. Prepare limeade following package instructions in large pitcher or jug. Slice fennel and limes thinly; add slices to limeade. Chill 1 hour.
  2. Place blueberries, blackberries, and sugar in bowl, then crush berries slightly with fork. Stir berries into limeade mixture. Pour limeade two-thirds of the way up ice-filled serving glasses; top with sparkling water. Serve.

Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 150, Total Fat 0g, Sat Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 25mg, Carb 37g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 33g (Incl. 29g Added Sugars), Protein 1g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 0%, Potas 4%

Holiday Pomegranate Punch

Total Time - 5 minutes (Makes 1 serving)

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz pomegranate juice
  • 1 1/2 oz apple juice
  • 1/4 oz lime juice
  • 2 oz orange (or citrus) sparkling water
  • 1 teaspoon pomegranate arils (optional for garnish)
  • Lime slice (optional for garnish)

Steps:

  1. Fill cocktail shaker with ice; add all juices.
  2. Shake well; strain into an ice-filled highball glass.
  3. Top with sparkling water. Garnish with pomegranate arils and lime slice, if desired.

Note: For an adult beverage, replace sparkling water with 1 1/2 oz white rum.

©2021 Cox Media Group

ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

