Publix Holiday Recipes

Layered Party Hummus
Total Time - 20 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 lemon, for juice
- 1 tablespoon fresh dill
- 16 oz lemon (or garlic) hummus, divided
- 1 tablespoon chunky garlic spice paste
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 pint grape (or cherry) tomatoes
- 1 bunch fresh Italian parsley
- 1 large shallot
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon za’atar seasoning (or garam marsala)
- 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup crispy chickpeas
- 1 (10.25 oz) bag pita chips (for serving)
Steps:
- Juice lemon (2 tablespoons). Chop dill finely (1 tablespoon) and place in small bowl. Add 1/4 cup hummus, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, garlic paste, and water to bowl with dill; whisk until smooth and pourable. Set aside.
- Halve tomatoes. Chop parsley (about 1 cup) and shallot (1/4 cup) finely. Combine tomatoes, shallots, parsley, remaining 1 tablespoon lemon juice, olive oil, za’atar seasoning, and salt; toss to blend.
- Spread remaining hummus on platter; top with tomato salad and chickpeas, and drizzle with lemon-garlic sauce. Serve with pita chips.
Chef’s Tip: Planning ahead? For best results, prepare recipe through step 2, then refrigerate hummus, tomato salad, chickpeas, and lemon-garlic sauce separately up to 3 days.
Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 390, Total Fat 24g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 770mg, Carb 39g, Fiber 4g, Total Sugars 3g (Incl. 1g Added Sugars), Protein 9g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 15%, Potas 4%
Caramelized Brussels Sprout Crostini with Ricotta and Bacon
Total Time - 35 minutes (Makes 16 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 lemon, for zest/juice
- 1 lb fresh Brussels sprouts
- 1 Bakery ciabatta loaf (or Baguette)
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 6 slices thick-cut bacon
- 1/2 cup Marcona almonds
- 1 teaspoon sea salt, divided
- 1/2 teaspoon cracked black pepper, divided
- 8 oz whole milk ricotta cheese
- 1/4 cup honey
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Zest lemon (1 teaspoon) and juice (2 tablespoons). Trim, halve, and slice sprouts thinly. Slice bread into 1/2-inch-thick slices; place on baking sheet and brush with oil. Bake 4–5 minutes or until toasted. Set aside to cool.
- Meanwhile, chop bacon (wash hands). Place in large sauté pan on medium. Cook and stir 6–8 minutes until crisp; remove bacon with slotted spoon, reserving drippings in pan.
- Increase heat to medium-high on sauté pan with bacon drippings; add sprouts in an even layer. Cook 3 minutes until golden on one side (do not stir). Stir or flip to other side. Cook 3–4 more minutes, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Chop nuts coarsely.
- Stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, and lemon zest and juice; return bacon to pan and cook 1 more minute. Remove pan from heat. Spread 2 tablespoons ricotta evenly on each piece of toast; sprinkle with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Top with sprouts mixture, sprinkle evenly with nuts, and drizzle with honey. Serve (Makes about 16 crostini).
Amount per 1/16 recipe serving: Calories 230, Total Fat 14g, Sat Fat 3.5g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 15mg, Sodium 400mg, Carb 20g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 5g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars), Protein 7g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 6%, Potas 2%
Leftover Turkey Wellington with Gravy
Active Time - 20 minutes, Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 6 servings)
Ingredients:
For turkey wellington:
- 1 frozen puff pastry sheet
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 2 tablespoons flour
- 1 lb cooked turkey slices (about 1/4-inch thick)
- 2 cups prepared mashed potatoes (about 8 oz)
- 2 cups prepared cornbread stuffing (about 8 oz)
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce or relish (about 2 oz)
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon water
For turkey gravy:
- 1/4 cup unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 1/2 cup diced celery
- 1/2 cup diced yellow onions
- 1 tablespoon poultry seasoning
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 2 1/2 cups turkey (or chicken) broth
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
Steps:
- Make turkey wellington. Thaw pastry sheet. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Coat work surface with flour and roll pastry sheet into 14- x 18-inch sheet. Carefully roll pastry sheet onto rolling pin and unroll onto baking sheet, with longest edge facing you.
- Place stuffing evenly down center of pastry sheet, leaving a 3-inch border at both short ends. Top stuffing evenly with turkey slices, cranberry sauce, and potatoes. Wrap pastry carefully over and around turkey mixture, place seam-side down on baking sheet, pinch ends together tightly to seal.
- Whisk together egg and water. Brush top of pastry with egg wash. Bake for 25–30 minutes until pastry is golden brown and turkey is 165°F. Remove from oven and let stand 10 minutes to cool. Slice into 2-inch-thick slices. Serve with gravy.
- Make gravy. Preheat medium saucepan on medium-high 1–2 minutes. Add butter and let melt. Add garlic, celery, onion, and poultry seasoning; cook and stir 4–5 minutes until vegetables soften.
- Add flour to pan; cook and stir 2 minutes. Whisk in broth and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer 8–10 minutes, stirring occasionally until thickened. Season with salt and pepper. Serve
Amount per 1/6 recipe serving: Calories 530, Total Fat 25g, Sat Fat 13g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 110mg, Sodium 1570mg, Carb 46g, Fiber 3g, Total Sugars 11g (Incl. 5g Added Sugars), Protein 29g, Vit D 0%, Calc 2%, Iron 15%, Potas 2%
Fennel Infused Limeade with Berries
Active Time - 10 minutes, Total Time - 1 hour, 10 minutes (Makes 8 servings)
Ingredients:
- 1 (12 oz) can frozen limeade concentrate
- 1 small fennel bulb
- 2 limes
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- 1 cup fresh blackberries
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 (12 oz) can sparkling water
Steps:
- Prepare limeade following package instructions in large pitcher or jug. Slice fennel and limes thinly; add slices to limeade. Chill 1 hour.
- Place blueberries, blackberries, and sugar in bowl, then crush berries slightly with fork. Stir berries into limeade mixture. Pour limeade two-thirds of the way up ice-filled serving glasses; top with sparkling water. Serve.
Amount per 1/8 recipe serving: Calories 150, Total Fat 0g, Sat Fat 0g, Trans Fat 0g, Chol 0mg, Sodium 25mg, Carb 37g, Fiber 2g, Total Sugars 33g (Incl. 29g Added Sugars), Protein 1g, Vit D 0%, Calc 4%, Iron 0%, Potas 4%
Holiday Pomegranate Punch
Total Time - 5 minutes (Makes 1 serving)
Ingredients:
- 1 oz pomegranate juice
- 1 1/2 oz apple juice
- 1/4 oz lime juice
- 2 oz orange (or citrus) sparkling water
- 1 teaspoon pomegranate arils (optional for garnish)
- Lime slice (optional for garnish)
Steps:
- Fill cocktail shaker with ice; add all juices.
- Shake well; strain into an ice-filled highball glass.
- Top with sparkling water. Garnish with pomegranate arils and lime slice, if desired.
Note: For an adult beverage, replace sparkling water with 1 1/2 oz white rum.
