Energy Industry

Oil giants deny spreading disinformation on climate change

By MATTHEW DALY
wgxa.tv
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — Top executives of ExxonMobil and other oil giants denied spreading disinformation about climate change as they sparred Thursday with congressional Democrats over allegations that the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming. Testifying at a landmark House hearing, ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods said the...

wgxa.tv

AFP

Major methane deal at climate summit -- without China

Countries on Tuesday issued a landmark pledge to slash their methane emissions this decade, with US President Joe Biden chiding China's leader for skipping the make-or-break COP26 climate summit.  - Access issues - Earlier on Tuesday, countries made a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030. 
U.S. POLITICS
TIME

A Methane Pledge Is the First Good News Out of COP26. Nothing Else Will Be as Easy

Tuesday’s announcement that more than 100 countries have joined a U.S. and E.U.-led coalition to cut 30% of methane emissions by 2030 injected a welcome burst of energy into the COP 26 meetings in Glasgow after Monday’s lackluster launch. Despite the fact that the world’s biggest methane emitters —China, Russia and India, which together contribute 35% of methane emissions—have not signed on, it’s a significant step that could go a long way toward meeting the climate conference’s goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Methane, which comes from landfills, agriculture and the energy industry, is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide and is responsible for more than a quarter of current global warming, says Ilissa Ocko, senior climate scientist at the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF). “Cutting methane is the fastest, most effective way to slow down warming now.” The pledged reductions alone would slash warming projections by 0.2°C, according to the United Nations Global Methane Assessment .
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
New York Post

Top Senate GOPer demands details of White House travel to climate summit

A top Senate Republican on Monday asked the Biden administration to provide a complete accounting of the financial and environmental cost of the president’s travel to the ongoing UN Climate Change Summit (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland — as well as to explain why officials could not take part in the gathering virtually.
POTUS
TheConversationAU

More clean energy means more mines – we shouldn't sacrifice communities in the name of climate action

As the world shifts to renewable energy and fossil fuel industries close down, what will happen to the local workforce, communities and businesses that depend on them? This week, at the global climate summit in Glasgow, business, government, and civil society leaders discussed how a “just transition” can help address the social challenges ahead. The term “just transition” is about prioritising decent work and quality jobs for displaced workers as coal mines, oil refineries, power plants and more, are rapidly phased out. But, as we explain in our recent research paper, the idea of a just transition needs to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Biden will attack methane by several means after groups say that’s the surest way to keep to 1.5 degrees warming

The Biden administration is advancing plans to cut methane emissions sharply by the end of the decade, using tougher proposed Environmental Protection Agency regulations and other efforts to hit the mark, it said Tuesday, in a move that will frustrate an oil and gas industry that says it's been cleaning up its act without a government push.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Climate 'reality check': 2021 global CO2 emissions near record levels

Global CO2 emissions caused mainly by burning fossil fuels are set to rebound in 2021 to pre-Covid levels, with China's share increasing to nearly a third of the total, according to an assessment published Thursday. Overall, CO2 pollution this year will be just shy of the record set in 2019, according to the annual report from the Global Carbon Project consortium, released as nearly 200 nations at the COP26 climate summit confront the threat of catastrophic warming. Emissions from gas and highly polluting coal will rise this year by more than they dropped in 2020 due to the pandemic-driven economic slowdown. Capping the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels -- as per the Paris Agreement -- would limit mortality and damage, but requires slashing carbon emissions nearly in half by 2030 and to net zero by 2050, the UN's climate science authority has warned.
ENVIRONMENT
Gazette

Democrats subpoena big oil firms in climate 'disinformation campaign' investigation

House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney subpoenaed several major oil corporations and industry groups Tuesday, saying they failed to produce documents as part of a committee investigation into the industry's "disinformation campaign" on climate change. The subpoenas follow a contentious Oversight Committee hearing, during which Democrats accused Exxon Mobil, Chevron,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
abc27 News

Biden’s climate plan aims to reduce methane emissions

The Biden administration on Tuesday launched a wide-ranging plan to reduce methane emissions, targeting a potent greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming and packs a stronger short-term punch than even carbon dioxide. The plan was announced as President Joe Biden wraps up a two-day appearance at a United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Biden pledged […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Georgia Recorder

Biden outlines major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference

President Joe Biden announced a comprehensive methane reduction plan Tuesday as part of his participation in the United Nations climate summit. As part of Biden’s plan to curb methane gas emissions, a new Environmental Protection Agency rule will expand and strengthen measures to regulate leak detection and repairs for the oil and gas industry. The […] The post Biden outlines major methane reduction strategy at UN climate conference appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

