At a glance the new Sony Alpha 7 IV looks like a solid successor to the enormously popular Alpha 7 III. That camera brought state of the art full frame mirrorless technology to a broad audience. But look a little deeper and it quickly becomes apparent that the Alpha 7 IV isn’t just a sequel with splashier special effects than the original, it’s a whole new reboot. The Alpha 7 IV is poised to give content creators a new class of hybrid camera for still and motion and content. (Pre-order for the new Sony Alpha 7 IV will be available HERE.)

ELECTRONICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO