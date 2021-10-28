Service Brands Continue To Grow Nationwide Driven by the Pandemic

There has been a major increase in telehealth usage by patients since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic. Delmarva Public Media's Don Rush talked with Krish Ramakrishnan, Co-Founder and Chief Innovator for BlueJeans by Verizon, about the new innovations for cellphones.
WASHINGTON – Architecture firms continue to report increasing demand for design services in September, according to a new report today from The American Institute of Architects (AIA). The Architecture Billings Index (ABI) score for September was 56.6, which is up from August’s score of 55.6. Any score above 50 indicates...
Jersey Mike’s is the third fastest growing quick service restaurant in the country, according to a list published by industry outlet QSR Magazine on Oct. 27. The sub sandwich chain, which started as a solo shop down the shore before then-teenage employee Peter Cancro bought it off his boss and spent the next couple decades turning the brand into a nationwide empire, has opened 189 locations since 2019 and currently has 1,856 stores. The vast majority of those – 1,842 – are franchised locations.
Home improvement shop Wickes said that people are still doing up their houses in large numbers – a trend that boomed during the pandemic.Its figures for the last three months showed that the retailer is currently selling around 27% more than it was in the same period in 2019.But the trend has now been in place for so long that compared to this time last year sales are actually down, by 2.3%.This is because the company is measuring against July, August and September 2020, the months after the first UK lockdowns eased.At that point, people who had been stuck indoors...
Miami is now one of the fastest growing cities in America for new businesses, according to a study from LinkedIn. According to LinkedIn’s analysis, new company formation in the Miami area surged 45% during the pandemic. Miami now ranks second nationwide for new company formation. All three of the top...
Through the pandemic, a trove of attention has been paid to new market structures and activity that are deemed short term, risky or speculative. Whether they are and what net outcomes they yield for various stakeholders are useful questions. But the noise has muted analysis and coverage of other highly...
BUHL, Idaho — The organic farmers who started 1,000 Springs Mill less than four years ago now supply products to more than 1,000 retail stores. Tim Cornie and Kurt Mason, along with sales and marketing specialist Paige Yore, said growing good food from good soil — and telling people about it — helps the Buhl, Idaho, business maintain its momentum.
Bombas plans to continue supporting the homeless via its signature one-for-one donation program.
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s services sector activity grew for the first time in 21 months in October as consumer sentiment picked up after the coronavirus pandemic subsided, giving a broad-based boost to demand. The government in September ended state of emergency curbs imposed to contain the health crisis, as new...
November 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // Roanoke, VA - Kinderdance® International, a developmental dance, gymnastics, yoga, and fitness programs for young children, is listed by Entrepreneur magazine as a Top Franchise for Veterans to own. To honor their veterans Kinderdance is a proud member of Vet Fran offering 10 percent...
November 02, 2021 // Franchising.com // CareBuilders at Home, a national in-home care franchise organization, launches a ground-breaking platform that pairs technology and television to take a proactive approach to client care and provides franchise owners with a distinct and unique competitive business advantage. The innovative Virtual Caregiver program is...
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas economy is improving and growing despite the hardships of COVID-19. The State of Northwest Arkansas Region Report highlighted economic indicators that are improving in the area. Mervin Jebaraj, director of the U of A’s Center for Business and Economic Research, said for the most part, NWA is seeing […]
Advertising consultancy firm Interbrand Global just announced its 2021 Best Global Brands new rankings, with Tesla out on top. It took a 184-percent brand value increase. That puts Tesla at number 14 on the list of most highly valued companies worldwide, according to the report. The number one company is currently Apple, followed by Amazon.
Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
During the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a spike in interest in programs that provide a fixed amount of income to users in participating cities - often known as universal basic income or guaranteed income schemes. At least in part, due to individuals realizing the benefits of this type of...
TORONTO — Ontario won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccination for hospital workers despite support for the measure from the organization representing hospitals and the province’s COVID-19 science advisers. Premier Doug Ford pointed to evidence of staff shortages related to vaccination mandates from elsewhere in Canada and said existing Ontario policies will keep...
There are plenty of people who don’t always agree with Israel’s government, but many in the natural health movement are likely to agree with its health ministry’s latest ruling. Food companies are notorious for bending the rules when it comes to labeling their products: calling almond beverages “milk” when they...
Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2021 – While nearly half of U.S. adults have high blood pressure (HBP), only 29% think over-the-counter (OTC) pain relievers may raise blood pressure, according to a recent survey commissioned by the American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization devoted to a world of longer, healthier lives for all.
Shortages of so many products are likely to be the norm this holiday season, as this month saw an arguably unprecedented number of shortages than any prior point in the pandemic. This week is likely to kick off the start to holiday madness—and if you're following along, we've got an updated list of groceries shoppers around the country say are now disappearing from their local retail stores. "Just imagine what will happen when snow starts showing up," mused one.
