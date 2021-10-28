Service Brands Continue To Grow Nationwide Driven by the Pandemic

Home improvement shop Wickes said that people are still doing up their houses in large numbers – a trend that boomed during the pandemic.Its figures for the last three months showed that the retailer is currently selling around 27% more than it was in the same period in 2019.But the trend has now been in place for so long that compared to this time last year sales are actually down, by 2.3%.This is because the company is measuring against July, August and September 2020, the months after the first UK lockdowns eased.At that point, people who had been stuck indoors...

