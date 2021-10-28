Bose Whisper Challenge: Dexter Lawrence vs. Leonard Williams

Q: Are you expecting to get (Cornerback) Aaron Robinson back for this game?. A: There's a chance. He practiced with us last week. He was out there with us yesterday doing a lot more. He's moving well. I'd say obviously coming off the injury, that kind of delayed his start with the season. I'd say he's been very encouraging in terms of how he's moving. He's been really involved schematically and game plan-wise throughout the entire course of this process with (Assistant Defensive Backs Coach) Mike Treier and (Defensive Backs Coach) Jerome Henderson in terms of staying up on what we're doing – terminology, verbiage, communication. So in terms of everything we've done throughout the season, he's been very involved in that, so it's helped him kind of move up quickly mentally. We'll see where it goes these next couple days. Obviously, we've got (Defensive Back) J.R. (Reed) on the roster now and some other guys. We'll see how he kind of picks up the scheme stuff, but there is a chance.

