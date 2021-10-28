Brad Pitt Petition to Change Custody Arrangement with Angelina Jolie DENIED by High Court

The abuses were such and many to bring Angelina Jolie to fear for his own safety and that of his children. “I am bound by silence,” explained the actress, who in an interview with Guardian however, he allowed himself a long reflection on human rights. Something, he said, “It gave me an experience here in the United States where I thought that my children would be denied human rights, the rights of every child.” “Refers to Brad Pitt and to the domestic abuse allegations? ”the British journalist asked her, knowing that the only possible answer could have been a nod of the head. Angelina Jolie nodded. “I was afraid for my family. For my whole family, ”he added. “I’m not the kind of person who makes certain decisions lightly. Me it took a long time to get the idea of ​​separating myself from the father of my children“.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO