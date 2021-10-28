CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brad Pitt Petition to Change Custody Arrangement with Angelina Jolie DENIED by High Court

By Simon Delott
The Hollywood Gossip
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor half a decade now, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's custody battle has dominated their lives. A previous judge's ruling was voided when that judge was disqualified. Brad Pitt's team appealed this change, asking that the allegedly compromised judge's ruling be allowed to stand. The California Supreme Court said...

