Young African universities take the lead

By JosÃ© NicolÃ¡s Orce
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving long played the role of collaborators with other, more renowned, institutions, historically disadvantaged South African universities are now challenging the status quo - and emerging as leaders. During a celebration of the International Day of Light, members of the University of the Western Cape (UWC) implored school-age children...

