College Sports

Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 9

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 6 days ago

Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.

Action Network: No bowl projected

College Football News: No bowl projected

ESPN: No bowl projected

USA TODAY: No bowl projected

Big 12 Bowl Partners

Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.

Allstate Sugar

Valero Alamo

Cheez-It

Texas

AutoZone Liberty

Guaranteed Rate

Lockheed Martin

Armed Forces Bowl

SERVPRO First Responders Bowl

West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.

Comments / 1

