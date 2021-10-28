Bowl Projections for West Virginia - Week 9
Here's how the bowl projections stand heading into the second weekend of college football.
Action Network: No bowl projected
College Football News: No bowl projected
ESPN: No bowl projected
USA TODAY: No bowl projected
Big 12 Bowl Partners
Once the CFP has filled its bowl slots, Big 12 bowl partners will select the remaining Conference teams. Following is the order of selection. A bowl may pick from any available teams with .500 or better records when it reaches its spot in the selection order. After the placement of those teams, slots will be filled from among the pool of remaining teams.
Allstate Sugar
Valero Alamo
Cheez-It
Texas
AutoZone Liberty
Guaranteed Rate
Lockheed Martin
Armed Forces Bowl
SERVPRO First Responders Bowl
West Virginia is 16-22 all-time in bowl games.
