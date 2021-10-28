Not About Anthony: A non-spoiler review of The Many Saints of Newark

Discover who made Tony Soprano when “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on November 19. The film is directed by Alan Taylor (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” TV’s “Madmen”) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase, and stars Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience,” “American Hustle”), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Murder on the Orient Express”), Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Corey Stoll (“First Man,” “Ant-Man”), Michael Gandolfini (TV’s “The Deuce”), Billy Magnussen (“Game Night,” “The Big Short”), Michela De Rossi (“Boys Cry,” TV’s “The Rats”) and John Magaro (“The Finest Hours,” “Not Fade Away”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 21.
