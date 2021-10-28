CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Not About Anthony: A non-spoiler review of The Many Saints of Newark

theknightnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fans of the popular HBO series The Sopranos had been eagerly anticipating the release of Many Saints, a prequel to the hit show, for a while. The movie was first scheduled to be released in September 2020, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it was rescheduled for March 2021...

www.theknightnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KCTV 5

Around the Table with The Many Saints of Newark

Sopranos creator David Chase chats with The Many Saints of Newark cast members, including Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and more. Gandolfini talks about his audition process and being very proud of his dad, the late James Gandolfini.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Showtime’s ‘Dexter: New Blood’: TV Review

If a decade of television can be defined by the question “What is the absolute worst human being a TV show can make you root for?,” a persuasive argument could be made for the answer “Dexter Morgan.” When Showtime’s Dexter was at its peak, Dexter Morgan was the apotheosis of the prestige TV antihero. He had Tony Soprano’s darkly comic brutality, Don Draper’s sly duplicity and Walter White’s misguided morality, all pushed to a bloody extreme. When Showtime’s Dexter was at its nadir, Dexter Morgan was a lumberjack. With its bizarre logging conclusion, hurricane climax and a string of deaths that cheapened...
TV SERIES
houstonmirror.com

How to Watch The Many Saints of Newark Online Streaming For Free

The Many Saints of Newark movie is based on characters by David Chase. We will tell you how you can watch The Many Saints of Newark Online 2021 full movie online for free on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus or another streaming service. The Many Saints of Newark tells...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review--"The Many Saints of Newark"

Tony Soprano was one of the most revered and feared television characters in history. During its six seasons, “The Sopranos” was a Sunday night staple on HBO. At the center of the series was Tony (played by the late James Gandolfini), a complex and complicated man who sought to find the balance between his role as a loving husband, son, and father and as leader of one of New Jersey’s most powerful crime families.
NEWARK, NJ
iconvsicon.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On December 21st; Special Features Announced!

Discover who made Tony Soprano when “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on November 19. The film is directed by Alan Taylor (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” TV’s “Madmen”) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase, and stars Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience,” “American Hustle”), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Murder on the Orient Express”), Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Corey Stoll (“First Man,” “Ant-Man”), Michael Gandolfini (TV’s “The Deuce”), Billy Magnussen (“Game Night,” “The Big Short”), Michela De Rossi (“Boys Cry,” TV’s “The Rats”) and John Magaro (“The Finest Hours,” “Not Fade Away”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 21.
MOVIES
monmouth.edu

The Many Saints of Newark: The Origin of TV’s Most Iconic Characters

Tony Soprano. Silvio Dante. Paulie Walnuts. Christopher Moltisanti. Junior Soprano. Anyone who has seen the iconic early 2000s HBO show The Sopranos is instantly familiar with these names. And starting Oct. 1, fans of the wildly successful and iconic show were able to see the origin story of these characters, along with stories of new characters added to this cinematic universe.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
theaureview.com

Interview: The Many Saints of Newark director Alan Taylor on auditioning James Gandolfini’s son and what he truly believes happened at the end of The Sopranos.

A writer and director known for his predominant television work, helming episodes for such lauded series as The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and Game of Thrones, Alan Taylor is returning to the gangster-fuelled environment of David Chase’s Sopranos with The Many Saints of Newark, the anticipated prequel to the award-winning show. Ahead of the film’s Australian release (you can read our review here), Taylor and our Peter Gray spoke on the intricacies of the narrative, how it was in navigating its topical edge, and what he truly thinks happened at the end of the show.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
James Gandolfini
Person
David Chase
Person
Michael Imperioli
High-Def Digest

The Many Saints of Newark Blu-ray / 4K Ultra HD Dated and Detailed for December 21

On 12/21 Celebrate the Holidays with the Whole Family in The Many Saints of Newark on Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD. While it split critics and fans of The Sopranos, David Chase returns to the world of organized crime he created with the ambitious prequel film The Many Saints of Newark. After its short run in theaters and on HBO Max, you'll be able to add this film to your shelf and complete your Tony Soprano collection this December 21st on either Blu-ray or 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: The Many Saints of Newark actor Leslie Odom Jr. on becoming a better actor on set and the super secretive audition process

Since his Tony Award-winning role in Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. has had something of a meteoric rise. Not content with just dominating the music and theatre scene, the New York-born actor is a wanted commodity on the big screen too, working with the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, and Judi Dench, to name but a few, in only the last few years. Following his Academy Award-nominated role in Regina King’s lauded One Night In Miami, Odom Jr. takes charge in Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: Ray Liotta on playing a “Hollywood Dick” in The Many Saints of Newark; “One thing I don’t have is a calm intensity”

Ray Liotta has made a name for himself throughout his career portraying characters with a certain intense edge. From Scorsese’s genre-defining Goodfellas, the psychological thriller Unlawful Entry, and the controversial Silence of the Lambs sequel Hannibal, the Golden Globe-nominated actor has made it a point to express his vigour on screen. But for our Peter Gray, who caught up with the actor ahead of the release of The Many Saints of Newark, it’s his lighter work that earns prominence, something the star immediately took to when they discussed career typecasting, being a “Hollywood Dick”, and method acting.
NEWARK, NJ
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on HBO Max: ‘King Richard,’ ‘Boogie’ and New Mindy Kaling Series

There’s only one feature debuting simultaneously on HBO Max and in theaters as part of Warner Bros.’ 2021 experiment this month, but it’s a big one, a biopic that early reviews suggest will be part of the Oscars race and serve as a reminder of what a fine actor Will Smith can be. But there’s more going on on HBO Max this month, including what appears to be a fun, nostalgic holiday film set in the eighties and the latest series from Mindy Kaling. As usual, however, the first of the month doubles as the day a bunch of older films...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saints#The Many Saints Of Newark#Hbo
Variety

Oscar Winner James Marsh to Direct Samuel Beckett Biopic ‘Dance First,’ Starring Gabriel Byrne (EXCLUSIVE)

Production, finance and sales outfit Film Constellation is launching pre-sales on upcoming Samuel Beckett biopic “Dance First,” to be directed by James Marsh and to star Gabriel Byrne. Marsh won an Academy Award for best documentary feature in 2009 with “Man on Wire,” and also directed the Stephen Hawking biopic “The Theory of Everything,” which earned five nominations at the 2015 Oscars, including best picture, and a best actor win for Eddie Redmayne. Marsh will now be directing his gaze on the life of Beckett, the ground-breaking Irish writer. Titled after Beckett’s famous ethos on life “Dance first, think later,” the film...
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Jonathan Majors on ‘The Harder They Fall,’ ‘Creed’ and His MCU Future as Kang the Conqueror

Over the next two years, Jonathan Majors will play a cowboy, a flyboy, a boxer and Marvel’s newest supervillain. With a resume that includes working with Spike Lee and earning a lead actor Emmy nod for “Lovecraft Country,” it’s hard to imagine Majors’ career getting any bigger. But this quartet of roles — portraying the real-life outlaw Nat Love in Netflix’s all-star western “The Harder They Fall,” history-making naval pilot Jesse Brown in “Devotion,” Adonis Creed’s opponent in “Creed 3” and Kang the Conqueror in Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” — just might mark the biggest break in the 32-year-old...
MOVIES
Deadline

Cynthia Harris Dies: ‘Mad About You’ Actress Was 87

Cynthia Harris, who appeared in numerous Broadway and Off Broadway productions and is most widely known for playing the mother of star Paul Reiser’s character on the sitcom Mad About You, died October 3 in New York. She was 87. Showbiz & Media Figures We’ve Lost In 2021 – Photo Gallery Her death was announced by her family. Harris, a co-founder in 1993 of Off Broadway’s The Actors Company Theatre, for which she had served as a both an actor and co-artistic director, also starred in the 1979 TV miniseries Edward & Mrs. Simpson, playing Wallis Simpson. She was nominated for a BAFTA...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy