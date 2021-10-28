Not About Anthony: A non-spoiler review of The Many Saints of Newark

A writer and director known for his predominant television work, helming episodes for such lauded series as The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire, and Game of Thrones, Alan Taylor is returning to the gangster-fuelled environment of David Chase’s Sopranos with The Many Saints of Newark, the anticipated prequel to the award-winning show. Ahead of the film’s Australian release (you can read our review here), Taylor and our Peter Gray spoke on the intricacies of the narrative, how it was in navigating its topical edge, and what he truly thinks happened at the end of the show.

