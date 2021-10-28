Johnson County Health Office to offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines

MIAMI (CBS Miami) – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has officially been authorized for children ages 5-11. This comes after a sign-off by the CDC Tuesday night. After a unanimous vote from CDC advisers to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children, it was made official a few hours later. It was welcome news to Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Medical Director of the South Miami Children’s Clinic. “We’ve seen children suffer significantly throughout this pandemic with the loss of in-person schooling,” she said. “They still contribute to the spread of this virus, both in school and at home, and we are also seeing long COVID with...

