Johnson County, TN

Johnson County Health Office to offer booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines

The Tomahawk
 6 days ago

The Northeast Regional Health Office is now offering booster doses of Moderna and Pfizer. vaccine to certain populations effective immediately at the. local health departments in the region. The announcement came following the approval of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster doses. Health departments in the region include...

www.thetomahawk.com

breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
CBS DFW

2 Garland Children Mistakenly Given Adult Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine

11/3/21 UPDATE: The mother of the 7-year-old mistakenly given an adult COVID vaccine dose, says her son is doing “okay” after getting the shot. GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not uncommon to see vaccination opportunities at events around North Texas, but this weekend in Garland, a Trunk or Treat went very wrong. Now, a family wants answers. Their 6-year-old son, and a neighbor’s 7-years-old son mistakenly received adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up clinic run by the City of Garland’s health department. It happened Sunday, Oct. 31 at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church when nurses running the clinic recommended the...
GARLAND, TX
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Effects of mRNA-Based Vaccines on Antibody Responses in Patients With and Without Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

After vaccination with an mRNA-based vaccine, individuals with no history of SARS-CoV-2 infection were found to have increased plasma neutralizing activity; however, they may not produce as potent of antibodies compared with vaccinated convalescent individuals. These findings were published in Nature. A total of 30 patients with no history of...
SCIENCE
CBS Miami

Pfizer Vaccine Approved For Children Welcome News For Medical Director Of South Miami Children’s Clinic

MIAMI (CBS Miami) – The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has officially been authorized for children ages 5-11. This comes after a sign-off by the CDC Tuesday night. After a unanimous vote from CDC advisers to recommend the Pfizer vaccine for children, it was made official a few hours later. It was welcome news to Dr. Tina Carroll-Scott, Medical Director of the South Miami Children’s Clinic. “We’ve seen children suffer significantly throughout this pandemic with the loss of in-person schooling,” she said. “They still contribute to the spread of this virus, both in school and at home, and we are also seeing long COVID with...
SOUTH MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Reports 425 New Cases, 1 Additional Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 425 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death. Of the new cases, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable. There have been 8,881 total hospitalizations and 133,681 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,325. The newest reported death was a patient in the 65+ age group. This is the COVID-19 Update for Nov. 3, 2021. In the last 24 hours, 425 new cases were reported to the Health Department. Of these, 244 are confirmed cases and 181 are probable cases. pic.twitter.com/QwNV48m6Uy — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) November 3, 2021 More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Florida Phoenix

COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has signed off on giving Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to all kids ages 5 to 11, a final decision that means those children can begin receiving shots as soon as Wednesday. Vials of the pediatric version of the vaccine have already been shipped to states, so they are […] The post COVID-19 vaccines for kids 5 to 11 get final endorsement by CDC; shots okayed as soon as Wednesday appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KIDS
CBS San Francisco

COVID: SFDPH Urges Seniors To Get Boosters, Say Hospitalization Risk Rising For 70+

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – San Francisco public health officials urged senior residents Monday to get a COVID-19 booster vaccine, citing data that they are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus even if they are fully vaccinated. While unvaccinated residents are still three times more likely than fully vaccinated ones to be hospitalized with COVID-19, the risk of hospitalization increases exponentially among older age groups, regardless of vaccination status. Crosstab data from the 79 San Francisco residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 in September found that, when extrapolated to a rate of hospitalization per 1,000 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations were virtually nonexistent for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

