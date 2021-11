Excitement is definitely arriving as we’re starting to see the games that many of us will be asking to appear under the Christmas tree. That said, if you’ve got Game Pass you don’t need a white-bearded chap to shove anything down your chimney, as you’ve got Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 coming your way as part of your subscription. Having played bits of both you’re almost certainly going to have a merry Christmas. I’ve also been playing Age of Empires 4 and Shin Megami Tensei V, both of which are pretty great, though similarly very keen on sticking to the old ways rather than forging much that’s new.

