NBA Hall of Famer and Former SuperSonic Gary Payton to Coach Against CWU Wildcats

With due respect to the Miami Heat (made out of iron, love to fight), the Philadelphia 76ers (very tall), and the Utah Jazz (the Utah Jazz), the best basketball in the NBA right now is being played by the Golden State Warriors. Last year’s bridge squad of misshapen weirdos supporting the lone two healthy superstar holdovers from the team’s title years has given way to a somewhat more correctly shaped cadre of weirdos who are doing a much better job supporting an even more-rested Steph Curry and Draymond Green. The team’s fate no longer hinges on dubious propositions like “Kelly Oubre being a normal guy” or “James Wiseman acquiring the use of his limbs.” Jordan Poole is hitting shots, Nemanja Bjelica is performing his patented refrigerator-shaped version of swagginess, and the rest of the cast is stepping up when needed. Wednesday night’s primetime win against the Hornets showed off how much better they are, and last night’s hero was Gary Payton II.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO