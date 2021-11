The city of Cannon Beach is proceeding forward with its remodeling project at the former Cannon Beach Elementary School. Mayor Sam Steidel told The Gazette recently: “The roof repair contractor is currently working on the leaks and trying to stop them. They have had material supply issues. The floor is in bad shape and may need total replacement, though that was most likely during refurbishment anyway.”

