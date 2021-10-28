CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Student body treasurer announces she will step down; accessibility accommodations recommendation passes

USC Gamecock
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudent Body Treasurer Kate Turner announced that she would be stepping down from her position “prior to next week’s senate session” because she is leaving campus to study abroad next semester. Turner said she is stepping down now so the student senate will have time to “nominate, interview and...

www.dailygamecock.com


