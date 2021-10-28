CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Greyhound to resume Vancouver-Seattle service when U.S. border reopens on Nov. 8

By Katya Slepian, Canada & World
thefreepress.ca
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreyhound buses will soon be taking trips between a few Canadians and U.S. cities. That’s the announcement from Greyhound, which said in a statement that it would resume routes from Vancouver,...

www.thefreepress.ca

Comments / 0

Related
seattlemet.com

The Canadian Border Fully Reopens to Travelers

At Long Last, the U.S.-Canadian border is porous again. Starting on November 8, not only will Americans be allowed to go north for leisure vacation—as they have since August 9—but Canadians will be free to enter the United States for the same. The Mexican border will move to the same mostly open status.
WORLD
Houston Chronicle

FlixMobility buys Greyhound bus service, expanding US reach

German transportation company FlixMobility is buying Greyhound's bus operations in the U.S. in order to strengthen its position in the country. The purchase price is $140 million cash plus another $32 million to be paid in installments over 18 months. FlixBus Global serves more than 2,500 destinations in 36 countries...
TRAFFIC
CultureMap Dallas

With border back open, Dallas-based Greyhound renews bus travel to Canada

Dallas-based Greyhound has put Canada back on its can-do list. According to a release, the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America is renewing service to Canada, following the reopening of the United States-Canada border. Customers can now book tickets for trips taking place on November 8 and beyond. The current travel destinations in Canada available are Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver.
DALLAS, TX
thenorthernlight.com

Border reopening offers no magic pill for border towns

News that the U.S. would open its land borders to vaccinated travelers on November 8 was met with relief by border towns along the northern border and recognition that much more needs to be done before the local economy can begin to be restored. Canada’s insistence that citizens and visitors entering the country must be fully vaccinated as well as having a negative Covid-19 PCR result taken within 72 hours will mean these communities will not see day trippers anytime soon.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greyhound Buses#Seattle#Vancouver#Canadians#Greyhound Lines
travelmole.com

Greyhound set to restart US-Canada bus services

Bus and rail cross-border services to and from Canada are set to restart next month after more than 18 months. Greyhound Lines and Amtrak plan to start running services beginning from 8 November. Greyhound has already started selling tickets. Amtrak hasn't said exactly what date it will resume passenger rail...
TRAFFIC
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canada updates pandemic travel restrictions ahead of U.S. border reopening

DETROIT – As the United States prepares to reopen its land borders to fully vaccinated foreign tourists on Nov. 8, Canada has updated its pandemic travel guidance. On Thursday the Canadian government pulled back its guidance against nonessential travel, for the first time since March 2020, and now says travelers should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before departing the country.
TRAVEL
Times Union

Greyhound is selling tickets to Canada for travel beginning Nov. 8

ALBANY — Greyhound Lines and Amtrak plan to resume their bus and train routes to Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver next month after shutting them down for more than 18 months due to COVID-related travel restrictions. Greyhound began to sell tickets on Tuesday for trips on or after Nov. 8 along the cross-border routes.
ALBANY, NY
TravelPulse

US to Open Border November 8 - No Test Required for Land or Sea Entry

The United States is set to reopen its borders to fully vaccinated travellers starting Nov. 8, and will apply to those travelling by air, land or passenger ferry. Proof of a negative COVID-19 test is still required to board a flight to the U.S., and proof of vaccination will be mandatory. The same policy applies for air travellers coming to Canada from the U.S.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
Place
Vancouver, CA
routesonline.com

United Airlines to Resume Seasonal Services Between Dublin Airport and the U.S. for 2022

United Airlines plans to resume its daily nonstop seasonal services between Dublin Airport and the United States for 2022. Its service between Dublin and Washington D.C. is set to resume February 12, 2022 and between Dublin and Chicago, March 27, 2022. These services join United’s existing daily nonstop year-round service from Dublin to New York/Newark.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WSAV News 3

Canada and Mexico-U.S. border to reopen for vaccinated visitors next month

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – On November 8th, fully vaccinated people can cross the Mexico and Canada border into the United States for nonessential travel. This new travel system will require proof of vaccination. WSAV News 3 spoke with a South Carolina business that relies heavily on not just American travelers but international ones as well. […]
WORLD
Aviation Week

Australia Will Reopen Borders To Singapore Travelers

The Australian government is taking another important step in restoring international travel by allowing fully vaccinated Singaporean citizens to enter Australia without quarantine. This arrangement is set to begin on Nov. 21 for Australian states that are ready to participate, which will initially... Subscription Required. Australia Will Reopen Borders To...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns

While demand for travel surges, airlines are struggling to beef up operations amid pandemic disruptions, and widespread flight cancellations have caused major travel headaches for many passengers. So if you're taking to the skies, plan to exercise patience—and tenacity. And above all else, make sure you come prepared with a game plan. With help from the experts at Scott's Cheap Flights, learn what to do—and what not to do—if your flight is canceled.
TRAVEL
travelawaits.com

6 Questions Flight Attendants Say You Should Ask When Your Flight Is Canceled

Flight cancelations can be caused by bad weather, air traffic delays, and mechanical issues. But what happens when travelers become stranded? What can airlines do for their customers? What can consumers do for themselves? TravelAwaits reached out to retired American Airlines flight attendant Kentrell Charles to see what you should do if an airline cancels your flight. The travel pro gave us these six questions to ask if your flight is canceled.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
johnnyjet.com

WOW: Canada Just Announced That All Travelers Will Be Required To Be Fully Vaccinated Even To Travel Domestically

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau just announced that all travelers must be vaccinated, even those traveling domestically. At 39:25 in the video below, the Prime Minister announces: “Mandatory vaccination on travel. By the end of October, everyone 12 and over on a plane or train within Canada should be fully vaccinated. There will be a short period where people who are in the process of getting vaccinated can show a negative COVID-19 test. By the end of November, if you’re 12 or older and want to fly or take the train, you will have to be fully vaccinated as will staff. Testing will no longer be an option.”
TRAVEL
CBS 8

New vaccine requirements for travelers begins Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This new travel system that will begin on November 8 essentially loosens the restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries. The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy