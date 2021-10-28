Merrick Festival comes back to hamlet

FOLEY - Do you like chocolate? Or do you enjoy more savory foods, such as cheese? If you said yes to either or both of those items, then you’re in luck - the first ever Chocolate & Cheese Festival is coming to downtown Foley on Saturday, Nov. 13. The new event will take place in Heritage Park from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Free parking will be available surrounding the park and in downtown Foley. Entry into the festival is $5 per person. Children 12 years and younger get in free.

FOLEY, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO