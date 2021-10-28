Merrick Festival comes back to hamlet

Tempe Center for the Arts announces a new series to showcase the musical, theatrical, dance and visual artists from around Arizona with 48 LIVE. Perfect for all ages, the 48 LIVE Festival 5:30-9 p.m. Nov. 5 and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Nov. 6 at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 W. Rio Salado Parkway, includes concerts with local bands such as Las Calakas, Carvin Jones Band, J White and Rebekah Rolland. Also, there will be performances of Stray Cat Theatre’s production of Our Dear Dead Drug Lord, storytellers from the Arizona Storytellers Project as well as performances from contemporary dance company CONDER/dance and native hoop dancer Tony Duncan.
