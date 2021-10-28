CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claros Mortgage Trust files for IPO

By Candyd Mendoza
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClaros Mortgage Trust (CMTG), an investment trust originating commercial real estate mortgage loans, has filed for an initial public offering of its shares. Based on documents submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, CMTG will...

CoinTelegraph

NYSE Arca files with SEC to list Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust

NYSE Arca, a subsidiary of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Group, wants to list and operate a trust based on Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded products (ETP). In a rule-change proposal with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, NYSE Arca proposed to list shares of the Bitwise Bitcoin ETP Trust.
STOCKS
mpamag.com

Pretium buys fix-and-flip giant Anchor Loans

Pretium, a specialized investment management firm with approximately $30 billion in assets, has revealed that it has purchased fix-and-flip lender Anchor Loans. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, but Anchor Loans CEO Andrew Pollock said that Pretium's resources, operational expertise, and complementary businesses "will naturally accelerate our growth and strengthen the services we provide to our clients."
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
thepaypers.com

Nubank files two IPO requests

Nubank has filed for its IPO request on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Brazil’s B3. The neobank plans to use its IPO proceeds for working capital and acquisitions, among other investments. Nubank hopes to raise USD 3 billion with both offerings. It targets a market value of more than USD 50 billion for its initial public offering in the US.
BUSINESS
Axios

Mortgage Consultant

WCM is looking for experienced Mortgage Consultants (Loan Officers) for our Charlotte, NC location. As a Mortgage Consultant, you will help home buyers in finding the solution for their needs. Our Mortgage Consultants are the front-line of promoting WCM Values and providing an exceptional customer experience. What you will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
pymnts

India’s Delhivery Files for Nearly $1B IPO

The Indian supply chain startup Delhivery has filed for an almost $1 billion initial public offering (IPO) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India. According to media reports, the IPO will see Delhivery issuing new shares worth about $669, with the remainder of the capital used to buy existing shares. The IPO is projected to raise $997 million, just shy of the $1 billion that had been discussed in connection with the offer.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Blackblaze eyes $100 million in IPO proceeds

Data management software company Backblaze Inc. on Tuesday said it plans to sell 6.25 million shares of Class A common stock at $15 to $17 per share in its upcoming initial public offering. The Palo Alto, Calif.-based company plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BLZE. At the midpoint of the range, Blackblaze will raise $100 million with lead underwriters Oppenheimer & Co., William Blair and Raymond James. The company will have 28.55 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, with a market cap of about $457 million, based on a share price of $16. Blackblaze reported a net loss of $6.1 million on revenue of $31.5 million in the six months ended June 30, compared to a net loss of $1.35 million and revenue of $25.4 million in the year-ago period. TMT Investments PLC will own about 16% of the voting power of the company's stock once it goes public.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Mortgage#Claros Mortgage Trust#Cmtg#Llc#Deutsche Bank Securities#Ubs Investment Bank#Wells Fargo Securities#Jmp Securities#Keefe Bruyette Woods#Stifel Company
mpamag.com

Firm Capital MIC finalizes bought deal public offering

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation has announced that it has finalized its previously announced bought deal public offering of more than 1.9 million common shares. The MIC, along with seller shareholders Eli Dadouch, Jonathan Mair, and Michael Warner, closed the transaction involving 1,936,600 common shares valued at $14.85 per share, with gross proceeds totalling more than $28 million.
MARKETS
mpamag.com

Flagstar Bank taps new head of mortgage servicing

Flagstar Bank has tapped James Campbell to serve as executive vice president and head of servicing for its residential mortgage business. Campbell (pictured) has more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry. According to Flagstar, he has a proven track record of working with his origination partners in all four lending channels – retail, wholesale, correspondent, and direct-to-consumer.
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

Nubank IPO Filing, Valuation Spotlights Heady Neobank Growth Expectations

Through the pandemic, amid a heady pace of FinTech-related listings activity on U.S. exchanges, Nubank is, to quote an old movie, readying for its closeup. Focused on Latin America and with roots in Brazil, Nubank is only the latest in the parade of neobanks listing their shares, but it has the distinction of being backed by famed billionaire investor Warren Buffett (specifically, through Berkshire Hathaway).
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

Is the mortgage industry set for a blockchain revolution?

Following the announcement of a new collaboration to allow mortgage documentation to be minted through non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a prominent executive has predicted that further revolution of the mortgage industry by blockchain technology is imminent. Shawn Allen (pictured), CEO of Matrix Mortgage Global, told Canadian Mortgage Professional that NFTs –...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Keeping investment options open in the non-QM real estate market

This article was produced in partnership with RCN Capital. Karen Surca of Insurance Business sat down with Nathan Zielinski (pictured), business co-ordinator with RCN Capital to discuss new investment opportunities nationwide in the non-QM market. If there is one thing that Nathan Zielinski, business development coordinator for RCN Capital wants...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Banks, institutions weigh in on Home Capital Group’s robust quarterly performance

Home Capital Group’s recent strong performance has garnered several positive assessments from the Big Six banks and other major institutions. The firm saw its latest quarterly revenue reach $138.86 million, nearly surpassing analysts’ forecasts of $140.03 million. Earnings per share stood at $1.44, far exceeding the earlier estimate of $1.01. Equities analysts as polled by MarketBeat are expecting Home Capital Group to post 4.8500001 EPS for the current year.
mpamag.com

First National Financial reports robust Q3 performance

First National Financial Corporation reported that its Q3 2021 new originations grew by 10% annually, pushing up its mortgages under administration by 4% year over year to a record high of $122.3 billion. The quarter also saw the firm facilitate the renewal of $2.3 billion in mortgages, according to Stephen...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketRealist

Sweetgreen Shares Its Expansion Plans After Filing IPO

Like most startup companies, Sweetgreen “sprouted” with a mission to correct a problem—the ability to conveniently purchase "fast food" without having to sacrifice quality. The company was formed by three college students from Georgetown University who opened their first location in August 2007 in Washington, D.C. just two months after graduation.
CELEBRITIES
chainstoreage.com

Sweetgreen files IPO; plans to double store footprint

Sweetgreen officially filed for its initial public offering, joined the growing list of restaurant chains entering the public arena. The health-conscious, fast-casual salad chain intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SG." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been announced yet.
ECONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

Another Bitcoin mining firm files for IPO in the US but it holds no BTC

Iris Energy has filed an F-1 form to the SEC, seeking to list in the U.S. via an IPO. The firm hopes to raise $100 million. Australia-headquartered Iris Energy has become the latest energy company-turned Bitcoin mining firm seeking to list in the U.S via an initial public offering (IPO).
MARKETS
Reuters

German solar car firm Sono Motors files for U.S. IPO

Oct 22 (Reuters) - German solar car firm Sono Motors on Friday filed for a U.S. initial public offering (IPO), looking to cash in on investor demand as governments worldwide push for a shift to greener transport. Reuters reported in March that Sono is exploring a U.S. stock market listing...
BUSINESS

