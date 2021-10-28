CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook changes its company name to Meta

By By Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN Business
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook is changing its company name as it shifts its focus to the "metaverse" and confronts wide-ranging scrutiny of the real-world harms from its various platforms after a whistleblower leaked hundreds of internal documents. Founder Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday that Facebook will change its corporate name to Meta, effectively...

Ars Technica

Google wants every account to use 2FA, starts auto-enrolling users

Google announced earlier this year that it is planning to forcefully transition as many of its users as possible to two-factor authentication (2FA). The company elaborated further in October, saying it was planning to auto-enroll 150 million Google accounts in 2FA by the end of the year. Now, with just two months left in the year, Android Police has found a few reports showing that the process has started, with some users finally being auto-enrolled in 2FA.
INTERNET
Business Insider

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes a swipe at Apple and says Facebook is reducing its subscription fees to help creators earn more money

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the company will provide more ways for creators to earn money and build a following on Facebook. Facebook's subscription service, which launched last June, provides a revenue stream for people to support creators on the platform. Zuckerberg's post also comes amid tension with Apple, which...
BUSINESS
AFP

Whistleblower blasts Facebook's Meta rebrand

Whistleblower Frances Haugen issued a stinging rebuke of Facebook's "Meta" rebrand on Monday, accusing the company of yet again prioritising expansion over people's safety. The company last week announced it was changing the name of Facebook's parent company to "Meta" to signal the change in focus. 
INTERNET
AFP

Facebook ends facial recognition over privacy fears

Scandal-hit Facebook is shutting down its long-criticized facial recognition system and deleting scan data on a billion people, it said Tuesday, in a shock response to privacy concerns. The announcement came as the tech giant battles one of its worst crises ever, with reams of internal documents leaked to reporters, lawmakers and US regulators fuelling fresh calls for government regulation. This policy change shuts down a feature that automatically identified people who appeared in Facebook users' digital photos, and was key to the company building a global library of faces that became a magnet for controversy. "This change will represent one of the largest shifts in facial recognition usage in the technology's history," wrote Jerome Pesenti, the vice president of artificial intelligence at Facebook's parent company Meta.
INTERNET
kezi.com

Apple sounds a $6 billion holiday season warning

What will dominate this holiday shopping season: Huge demand, as shoppers use pent-up savings to splurge, or supply chain problems leading to empty shelves and presents on back order?. Apple's latest earnings report is amping up fears that production and shipping complications will steal the spotlight. What's happening: The company...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Amazon has told its warehouse workers that they no longer have to wear masks if they're fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Amazon has changed its mask-wearing policy inside warehouses, telling staff they no longer need to wear masks if fully vaccinated, CNBC reported Monday. A notice sent to US Amazon staff on Friday, reported by CNBC, said: "Vaccines are universally available across the US and vaccination rates continue to rise which enables the ability to return to our previous mask policy."
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Roku Has a Lot to Prove Today

Roku is expected to post strong revenue growth on declining net income after Wednesday's market close. After a sequential slide in streaming hours scared investors last time out it will need to turn that metric around. Any positive updates on its negotiations with Alphabet and Amazon should help. Everyone has...
TECHNOLOGY
kezi.com

CEO says Volkswagen has 'seen the worst' of the chip shortage

Volkswagen thinks the worst of the global chip shortage is in its rear-view mirror. CEO Herbert Diess told CNN Business on Thursday that the world's second largest automaker has "seen the worst" of a chip shortage that badly dented its third quarter earnings. "We had really a challenging quarter," Diess...
BUSINESS
Reuters

New Hugo Boss CEO overhauls top team to revive brand

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hugo Boss (BOSSn.DE) has shaken up its senior management team under new chief executive Daniel Grieder, who wants to make the German fashion retailer one of the world's top 100 global brands. The German label, which raised its full-year outlook last month after third-quarter earnings...
BUSINESS

